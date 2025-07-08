Menu

Six years ago, my life looked very different. I was carrying over 120 extra pounds, feeling tired all the time, and missing out on moments with my family. Every day felt heavy—physically and emotionally. I tried everything: strict diets, endless exercise, and even those over-the-counter pills that promise quick fixes. Nothing worked for me, and I started to believe maybe nothing ever would.

Then, my doctor told me about Semaglutide weight loss injections. At first, I was nervous. I had heard stories online—some good, some not so good. But I was ready to try something new. The first month, I noticed my cravings shrinking. Suddenly, I wasn’t thinking about food all day. I had more energy, and for the first time in years, I felt hopeful.

The weight started coming off—slow at first, then faster. I lost 30 pounds in two months, and by the end of the year, I was down over 120 pounds. My health improved, my confidence soared, and I could finally keep up with my kids. I even fit into my wedding ring for the first time in years.

That journey changed everything. It inspired me to open Young & Radiant Medical Spa here in Sunrise, FL. I wanted to help others feel the same hope and joy I found. Every person who walks through our doors has their own story, and I’m here to help them write a new chapter.

What is Medical Weight Loss?

Medical weight loss means working with a health professional to lose weight in a safe, steady way. It’s not about crash diets or quick fixes. Instead, it uses science-backed methods—like prescription injections, nutrition plans, and lifestyle coaching—to help people reach their goals and keep the weight off.

At Young & Radiant, we focus on real results. Our team listens to your story, checks your health, and creates a plan just for you. We use the latest treatments, like Semaglutide and Tirzepatide weight loss injections, because they help control hunger and make it easier to eat less without feeling deprived.

Our Weight Loss Service

Our weight loss service is built on understanding and support. We know how hard it can be to ask for help or try something new. That’s why we treat every client like family. From your first visit, we listen to your goals and your struggles. We explain how treatments work, what to expect, and how to make healthy changes that last.

Many of our clients share stories like mine. One woman told me she lost 35 pounds in just a few months with Semaglutide, and for the first time, she could enjoy family outings without feeling left out. Another client said her cravings disappeared, and she finally felt in control of her eating. These stories remind me every day why I started this journey.

Medical Spa Services

As a medical spa, we offer more than just weight loss. We help you feel good inside and out. Our non-invasive treatments mean you can get results without surgery or long recovery times. We use the latest technology for body contouring, skin tightening, and facial treatments, all designed for comfort and safety.

Clients love that they can come in for a quick treatment and leave feeling refreshed. Whether you want to smooth out wrinkles, boost your skin’s glow, or just relax, our team is here to help you look and feel your best.

Wellness Center Approach

Young & Radiant is also a wellness center. That means we care about your whole health, not just the number on the scale. We look at your sleep, stress, nutrition, and movement. Our team gives you tips and tools to build healthy habits that fit your life.

We offer wellness coaching, nutrition support, and stress management techniques. Many clients say these extra touches make all the difference—they feel supported every step of the way.

Aesthetic Clinic Treatments

As an aesthetic clinic, we offer treatments that help you love what you see in the mirror. From gentle facials to advanced laser treatments, we have options for every skin type and concern. Our team is trained in the latest techniques, so you get safe, natural-looking results.

One of our most popular treatments is non-invasive body sculpting. It’s perfect for those last stubborn areas that don’t go away with diet and exercise. Our clients often tell us they feel more confident in their clothes and happier in their skin.

Anti-Aging Services

Aging is natural, but you can feel great at any age. Our anti-aging services help you keep your skin firm, smooth, and glowing. We use treatments like microneedling, PRP, and gentle fillers to boost collagen and reduce fine lines.

Many clients say they feel years younger after just a few sessions. They love that our approach is about looking refreshed, not “overdone.” We believe everyone deserves to feel young and radiant—no matter their age.

Skin Care Clinic

Healthy skin is the foundation of beauty. As a skin care clinic, we offer personalized plans for every skin type—dry, oily, sensitive, or aging. Our team helps with acne, sun damage, and uneven tone. We use medical-grade products and gentle treatments to restore your skin’s natural balance.

Clients often tell us their skin has never felt better. We teach you how to care for your skin at home, so your results last long after you leave our spa.

Health Consultant Support

Our health consultant is here to guide you on your journey. Whether you have questions about weight loss injections, nutrition, or wellness, we provide clear, honest answers. We help you set realistic goals and celebrate every win—big or small.

Many clients say having a health consultant makes them feel less alone. They know they have someone in their corner, cheering them on and helping them stay on track.

Weight Loss Injections: GLP-1, Semaglutide, and Tirzepatide

GLP-1 obesity treatments—like Semaglutide and Tirzepatide—are changing lives. These injections work by helping your body feel full sooner, so you eat less without feeling hungry all the time. They also help control blood sugar and improve overall health.

Recent news has shown that more people are getting access to these treatments, and studies show they help people lose weight and keep it off for years7. I’ve seen clients lose anywhere from 30 to 80 pounds, and some even more. One woman told me she could finally walk miles on vacation without pain, and another said her lab results were the best they’d ever been.

If you’re curious about weight loss injections, our team can explain how they work and help you decide if they’re right for you.

Serving Sunrise, FL & Nearby Neighborhoods

Young & Radiant is proud to serve Sunrise, FL and nearby areas like Plantation, Weston, and Tamarac. We love being part of this community and helping our neighbors feel their best. Whether you’re just starting your weight loss journey or looking for a place to relax and recharge, we’re here for you.

FAQs

1. What is medical weight loss?

Medical weight loss uses science-backed methods and professional support to help you lose weight safely and keep it off.

2. How do Semaglutide and Tirzepatide injections work?

These injections help you feel full sooner, so you eat less and lose weight without feeling hungry all the time.

3. Are your treatments safe?

Yes, all our treatments are non-invasive and overseen by licensed professionals for your safety and comfort.

4. Can I get help with skin care and anti-aging at your spa?

Absolutely. We offer a full range of skin care and anti-aging services to help you look and feel your best.

5. Do you offer support beyond weight loss?

Yes, we provide wellness coaching, nutrition advice, and health consulting to support your whole journey.

