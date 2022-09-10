The brave new world that everyone is talking about.

In October 2021, Mark Zuckerberg published a video where he presented a new development path for the company Meta, which is the development of the metaverse – the most significant technological revolution since the development of smartphones.

Although the race for the development of new “immersive experiences” on the Internet has been going on for some time, from that moment on, daily polemics started on the subject of the metaverse, but also on how it will affect the development of new technologies and how it will shape our future.

What is the Metaverse anyway?

The term metaverse first appears in Neal Stephenson’s science fiction novel The Hysterical Snow, published in 1992. In the book, the Metaverse is presented as a virtual space where people interact using their avatars to explore the online world and escape the dystopian reality.

So, the concept of the Metaverse, that is, the virtual world, is not so new, moreover, versions of it already exist – such as Second Life and Roblox.

It is important to point out that metaverse is not only a term for the virtual world developed by the company Meta but a term that encompasses all virtual worlds developed by different companies, which are interconnected and where people can meet and work using technologies such as VR sets.

With so much investment in the development of new technologies, the rapid expansion and development of the metaverse will certainly happen, the only question is:

When?

We can expect various innovative technologies that will influence the development of the metaverse in the next 10-15 years – and discussions on this topic have multiple forecasts.

For now, we will focus on the development of the metaverse in the near future.

What awaits us in the next few years?

In the next two years, the first big wave of innovation is expected, which will mostly focus on the development of hardware technologies for the experience of mixed reality (MR), which is a combination of digital and real experience – you can interact with a virtual object in the real world.

Gaming

The opinion of the majority is that the forerunner of the metaverse is Second Life and Roblox – games that were developed in the early 2000s.

Because they already have virtual worlds built, in which users interact, and some even make money by selling digital products like avatar skins.

Everyday life

Metaverse will shape several aspects of our everyday life:

How we “go” shopping

How we receive and process information

How we communicate

Big fashion brands invest heavily in “their part” of the metaverse, through advertising. So Nike has already secured its place in Roblox in terms of Nikeland, where users can bring in virtual Nike workout gear and navigate the Roblox universe in it. And Gucci sold its first virtual handbag for $4,115.

In addition, we can expect significant changes in online shopping as well.

It is expected that by 2025, 75% of the world’s population that uses social networks will also use AR when shopping online.

With the development of AR and VR equipment, the very process of receiving new information and its processing will be different.

What are the main obstacles to the faster development of the Metaverse?

Apparently – we have enough innovative ideas, but also solutions for the metaverse. So why aren’t we closer to the metaverse that they present to us?

Lack of capacity for development

The hardware is still not available to most

Lack of technology to ensure users can freely roam the different metaverse worlds

Lack of security and rules

Metaverse is not a new world, but a new experience of the Internet

The development of the metaverse will certainly not happen all at once.

On the contrary, the development of technologies and capacities necessary for metaverses will gradually come, and thus our adaptation to the new everyday life – just as we slowly adopted the changes created by the development of the Internet.

The Metaverse is the next big technological revolution – but a revolution made up of many small changes and advances.