Who is Max Baer?

Max Baer was a famous boxer and actor who was born on February 11, 1909, in Omaha, Nebraska. He became the world heavyweight champion in 1934 after knocking out Primo Carnera, and defended his title once before losing it to James J. Braddock in 1935. He was also known for his colorful personality and his roles in movies such as The Harder They Fall and Africa Screams. He died of a heart attack on November 21, 1959, at the age of 50.

How is he still alive?

He is not. The Max Baer who is almost 103 years old is not the same person as the boxer and actor. He is actually Max Baer Jr., the son of the original Max Baer and the actor who played Jethro Bodine on the classic TV series The Beverly Hillbillies. He was born on December 4, 1937, and is still alive and well as of June 2023.

Why is he the oldest star in the world?

He is not. There are many other celebrities who are older than him, such as Betty White (101), Kirk Douglas (106), Olivia de Havilland (107), and Norman Lloyd (109). However, he is one of the oldest living stars who started their careers in the golden age of Hollywood. He made his film debut in 1960 with Gold of the Seven Saints, and went on to appear in over 20 movies and TV shows, most notably The Beverly Hillbillies, which ran from 1962 to 1971.

What is he doing now?

He is mostly retired from acting, but he still makes occasional appearances at fan conventions and charity events. He also owns a casino in Nevada called Jethro’s Beverly Hillbillies Mansion & Casino, which features memorabilia from his famous show. He lives in a ranch near Lake Tahoe with his dogs and horses. He has never married or had children, but he had a long-term girlfriend named Chere Rhodes, who died of an apparent suicide in 2008.

How does he look now?

He looks remarkably well for his age, with a full head of gray hair and a cheerful smile. He has maintained his physique by staying active and eating healthy. He does not smoke or drink alcohol, and he avoids stress as much as possible. He credits his longevity to his genes, his lifestyle, and his sense of humor.