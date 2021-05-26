Full, juicy, seductive lips are the dream of every woman. But not everyone is born with the appearance of their dreams. However, there is a solution to this situation – Aesthetic Dermatology. Hyaluronic acid lip fillers add volume to the lips without surgery.

What Is Lip Filler Procedure?

Filler injections for lips are also known as lip augmentation. It was designed for those with thin lips who want to make them plumper and fuller. There are a number of products available for this procedure, but the most popular ones are based on hyaluronic acid (a natural substance that produces in the human body and adds volume to the treated areas).

Depending on what type of filler you opt for, your beautiful lips can last from six months to a year. The treatment is administered with a needle and has minimal side effects if you take good care of the injected area. What are those side effects? Let’s find out.

What Are Side Effects of Lip Fillers?

After the cosmetic procedure, you may experience slight pain or bruising. But this is temporary and heals within 2-4 days.

Aftercare Tips

Even though lip injections are non-invasive surgery, it is still surgery and stress for the body. That is why it is vital to have an aftercare routine for the treated area. Here are a few useful tips skin specialists recommend following after the appointment. With their help, it is possible to reduce swelling after lip augmentation and keep all the unpleasant sensations to the minimum.

Try to reduce swelling

This can be achieved with the help of a healthy diet, vitamins prescribed by your dermatologist, and plenty of water. Also, a sleep schedule will be extremely helpful, as each body demands a nice recharge after the stress.

Do it prior to big events

Your dermatologist will ideally recommend your lip filler treatment at least two-three weeks before a big event (wedding, prom, birthday party, etc.). That is because every patient has an individual response to the remedies, and sometimes the healing process can take longer than was expected. If it is your first time with filler, it is better to plan it three-four weeks in advance.

Apply ice to the treatment area

You can apply an ice pack in case you feel itching or any other unpleasant feeling. It also may help with swelling and bruising.

Stay hydrated

The results after lip fillers may take from a few days to a week to appear. Indeed, a slight effect is visible immediately, but it still takes up to 10 days to see the full result.

Sleep on elevated pillows

A sleeping position has a great influence on how fast side effects will go away. Your dermatologist will recommend not sleeping on the face for the first twenty-four-hour after the injecting cosmetic treatment. Besides, it is also useful in reducing bruising and swelling as well.

What Not to Do After Lip Filler Treatment?

Of course, if we have “do’s,” “don’ts” are unavoidable too. You may consider some things as normal but they are better avoided for a few days.

Do not visit the gym

Strenuous exercise is something better avoided for 2 days after the lip fillers. The thing is, overheating and sweating during the exercises can cause dehydration. And, as we have already mentioned, it can considerably prolong the healing period. Clients may change it to calm strolls for the next 48 hours after the treatment.

Avoid high temperatures

Avoid saunas, hot showers, and steam rooms for the next 48 hours after the filler injections. The injected area should be kept cool.

Avoid blood-thinning substances

Some substances may dilate blood vessels and cause swelling, bruising, pain, and other side effects, as well as postpone the results. In order to reduce the chances of that, it is better to avoid alcohol, caffeine, Ibuprofen, Aspirin, vitamin E supplements and Paracetamol.

Do not drink through a straw

People always feel sight discomfort on the day after lip dermal fillers. The thing is, after injections, lips become sensitive and swollen. So, if you put pressure on them, it may be uncomfortable or even hurt.

Avoid makeup

Your dermatologist will ask you not to use lip gloss, balm, lipsticks, and other types of makeup for 12 hours after the filler injections treatment. It includes lips and facial areas around them.

Do not massage your lips after the treatment

Avoid unnecessary pressure on the lip injected with dermal fillers, so it is not a very good idea to massage the area. So kissing is a no-no for 2 days.

What Are the Best Fillers for Lips?

Skin specialists usually choose the lip filler injections depending on the results you want. You can discuss these details before the actual dermal filler treatment.

Usually, doctors choose hyaluronic acid-based dermal filler due to its lasting effect, easy application, and visible results after a few hours and last for many, many weeks. Talking about filler brands, Juvederm and Restylane for injecting treatment are at the top.

Final Word

Lip filler aftercare is an essential part of the whole cosmetic lip filler treatment. Even though it is painless, quick, and causes minor discomfort, it is still stressful for the body. That is why patients should do everything they can to speed up the recovery process.

Now go ahead and pursue your dream looks.