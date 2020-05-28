Ludhiana (Amreek): A protest broke out in front of the DC office on Thursday in Ludhiana when a large number of transporters, school bus drivers and conductors rallied against the government.

Meanwhile, the conductors and drivers took off their clothes while protesting against the government in front of the DC office.

One person said that he was on the verge of death and he can’t run his house, and he did not like to beg for food and now only suicide was his last resort.

Meanwhile, school bus drivers and conductors said that no contacted them and no one picks up the phone if they call the school authorities. “Our condition is very bad and the buses have been parked for the last two months, but we have to pay taxes. The government is not forgiving taxes, so we can only commit suicide now,” he said.

Taxi drivers and school bus drivers have asked the government to take necessary steps and waive taxes so that they can support their families.