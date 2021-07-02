Pregnancy, weight loss, and ageing can all take a toll on your body. Loose overhanging skin and stubborn fatty deposits will be visible around your midsection. They just won’t go away no matter how healthy you eat or how hard you work out. It is natural to seek alternative solutions, such as cosmetic surgery. With so many procedures promising a flat stomach, it’s easy to become overwhelmed and confused about which procedure is best for you. Is it a tummy tuck or a liposuction? Although both plastic surgeries address the same areas, there are significant differences to consider before choosing a treatment.

What Is the Difference Between Liposuction and Tummy Tuck?

When it comes to plastic surgeries that aim for a flatter, tighter, and slimmer abdomen, the top two procedures that come to mind are liposuction and tummy tuck.

However, there are some significant differences that you should be aware of:

Liposuction

Liposuction, also known as liposculpture, is a less invasive form of plastic surgery. This procedure, however, is best suited for those with good skin quality and no abdominal muscle laxity. The procedure removes small to moderate amounts of excess fat deposits from your body, sculpting it into a more appealing contour and form. The abdomen, as well as the thighs, flanks, and neck, are popular areas for liposuction. Liposculpture techniques vary, and they can be combined with larger plastic surgeries such as full-on mummy make-overs.

Liposuction is performed by inserting a thin rod through a small skin incision near the treated area. Excess fat beneath your skin can be loosened and suctioned out using this rod. Lipo techniques vary, with some utilising ultrasound energy (Vaser Liposuction) and others utilising laser energy to dislodge fat (Laser Liposuction).

Tummy Tuck

A tummy tuck or abdominoplasty as it is known medically, is a more extensive plastic surgery procedure that involves the tightening of your abdominal muscles as well as the excision and removal of any excess skin. It can help you get rid of your protruding apron belly. It, like liposuction, can be incorporated into other plastic surgeries, such as Mommy Make-Overs and Daddy Do-Overs. Your plastic surgeon will select one of four types of abdominoplasty based on your aesthetic goals.

Mini-Tummy Tuck

A less invasive type of abdominoplasty. It only affects your lower abdomen. Typically a good option for those who have a mommy pooch after pregnancy, as well as those who have loose excess skin and stretch marks below their belly button.

Full Tummy Tuck

Also known as classic abdominoplasty, this procedure primarily addresses excess skin folds and roundness along the entire length of your abdominal wall, both below and above your belly button.

Tummy Tuck – Fleur-de-lis

This is a more extensive type of abdominoplasty. It is ideal for both men and women who have excess abdominal skin and stubborn fat. This procedure is also known as a vertical abdominoplasty. This is because, in addition to the traditional bikini-line incision, a vertical skin incision is used.

Extended Tummy Tuck

An extended abdominoplasty involves the removal of a significant amount of excess skin or fatty tissue from your hips or lower back “love handle” area, in addition to your abdominal region.

Which Is Better: Liposuction or Tummy Tuck?

People with similar cosmetic requirements frequently seek Liposuction and abdominoplasty. Here are some things to think about before undergoing either of these two procedures.

Liposuction

You have small, isolated fat deposits that do not respond to diet or exercise

You feel like you have some bulging areas that are out of proportion to the rest of your body

Excess sagging skin is not a problem if you have good skin quality.

As lipo is not a weight-loss tool, you must be at or near your target weight.

Tummy Tuck

Following significant weight loss, you have excess overhanging skin around your belly.

You are in good shape but have a protruding stomach

You’ve had your family (no more pregnancies) and want to tighten your abdominal muscles and skin.

Despite diet and exercise, you are unable to achieve a toned abdomen or 6-packs.

Tummy Tuck vs Liposuction – Can You Combine the Two

Liposuction and tummy tuck surgery are both excellent procedures with long-lasting results. However, many patients choose to have both surgeries done at the same time. Lipo-abdominoplasty is a term coined by the cosmetic plastic surgery industry to describe this combination.

Lipo-abdominoplasty allows you to have the best of both worlds. The liposuction component is an excellent tool for sculpting and shaping your body contour as desired, while a tummy tuck can remove any loose overhanging skin and tighten your stretched-out abdominal muscles.

Combining liposuction and abdominoplasty surgery into a single versatile procedure broadens the pool of surgery candidates to include obese patients seeking to remove excess belly fat and skin for a flatter stomach and a slimmer midsection. You will no longer feel obligated to earn either procedure. Furthermore, lipo plus tummy tuck can give you better aesthetic results, lower risks, and a faster recovery.

Tummy Tuck vs Liposuction – Recovery

The recovery period is one of the primary distinctions between liposculpture and abdominoplasty.

Liposuction

Liposculpture is a non-invasive outpatient procedure performed under general anaesthesia. This means you’ll most likely be able to leave the hospital only a few hours after surgery. The recovery time for liposuction is determined by how many areas have been operated on and whether you require additional future liposuction sessions.

You will experience some pain, bruising, and swelling at the site of your fat removal surgery following your surgery. It only lasts a few days, and the majority of your discomfort can be relieved with over-the-counter medication and home remedies. Recovery from liposuction is remarkably quick in the hands of a qualified plastic surgeon. Most patients are able to resume their normal activities within 48 hours of their surgery and can return to work a few days later.

Tummy Tuck

Because tummy tuck surgery is a more invasive procedure than lipo, a longer recovery period is to be expected and natural. Abdominoplasty is also an outpatient procedure, and you should be able to go home the same day. A more extensive abdominoplasty, on the other hand, may necessitate an overnight stay in the hospital for safe monitoring.

The tummy tuck recovery process, like any other cosmetic surgery, includes pain, bruising, and swelling. The soreness and discomfort are expected to last about a week, with the worst of it occurring in the first three days following your abdominoplasty surgery. To make the pain more bearable, your plastic surgeon will prescribe stronger pain relievers.

It takes two to four weeks to return to your normal daily routine, and the initial phase of the tummy tuck recovery period can last up to six weeks. You will have several follow-up appointments to monitor your progress. You should avoid strenuous activity during this time because it may cause tension on your incisions and delay recovery.

Liposuction vs Tummy Tuck – Which Is Better?

Both procedures can result in a flatter, tighter stomach with long-term results.

Liposuction

After your liposuction procedure, you will have a flatter stomach and an overall better-proportioned midsection. Liposculpture is a procedure that removes excess fat deposits, and the results are intended to be permanent. However, it is critical that you maintain a consistent weight in order for your new and improved body contour to look its best. If you gain weight in the future, your fat will reaccumulate in other areas of your body, but not in the suctioned areas.

Tummy Tuck

The enhancements made during your abdominoplasty procedure are intended to be permanent. Your abdominal muscles will remain tight and firm, and any excess skin removed will not reappear unless you have another pregnancy or experience weight fluctuations that stretch out your abdominal area again. As a result, it is best to finish your family size and reach your goal weight before scheduling your tummy tuck procedure.

Tummy Tuck vs. Liposuction – How Much Does It Cost?

Because everyone is different, it’s difficult to put a price tag on any cosmetic procedure, whether it’s liposculpture or abdominoplasty. Pricing is influenced by a variety of factors, including but not limited to:

Your plastic surgeon’s charges

The scope of your procedure

If it is performed in conjunction with other procedures (e.g., with breast lift surgery in Mummy make-over)

In a hospital setting,

As well as your geographical location.

Liposuction is significantly less expensive than abdominoplasty when performed alone. Patients who have had liposculpture or a tummy tuck, on the other hand, are happy with the results and find the cost to be very reasonable and well worth it.

Conclusion: Tummy Tuck vs. Liposuction

Cosmetic surgery of any kind is a serious decision that should not be taken lightly. Even though both liposuction and tummy tuck procedures aim to make your stomach look and feel tighter and your body slimmer, they differ in terms of patient eligibility, recovery time, expected results, complications, and final cost.

Both surgeries are safe and can give you permanent results. Just make sure you choose a board certified cosmetic surgeon in an accredited hospital.