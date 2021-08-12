During the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have switched to online shopping to save time and protect their health. This is an opportunity for e-commerce websites to reaffirm their positions in the market. How did Cintamobil build its strategy for marketing in general and content marketing, in particular, to thrive and become one of the top five car selling and buying e-commerce sites in Indonesia, the country with the largest population in Southeast Asia? Let’s find out.

The overall marketing strategy of Cintamobil

The internet era brings new opportunities, one of which is using a digital marketing strategy to sell cars. How does this strategy work exactly?

The COVID-19 pandemic turned out to present a new opportunity, not only for the medical industry but also for those who make use of digital marketing strategies to approach more potential new buyers. This isn’t surprising as the Hootsuite report suggests that internet traffic from different mediums is growing significantly.

On average, Indonesians spend more than a quarter of their time a day on the internet. (Source: Hootsuite)

Indonesians spend at least eight hours per day surfing the Internet. This may be because smartphones are becoming more and more widely used. Forget those days when feature phones only had calling/texting functions, we can now use smartphones for many different purposes, from work to entertainment. This is the main source for information distribution. Anyone can spread anything, even fake news. Although the statistic is not as high as that of smartphones, the usage of laptops/PC reaches 70%, contributing to the country’s total amount of internet access.

Smartphones allow more people to access the Internet. (Source: Hootsuite)

It would be a waste if we didn’t take advantage of the internet for our auto trade. The main keyword is how to become an “influencer” online to target potential buyers. But there is no need to feel self-conscious if you are not a well-known influencer in the auto industry or a popular dealer who already has their unique selling point. You can make use of various car selling and buying platforms, Cintamobil.com, for example.

Make sure that the photos and the descriptions are clear.

You might think that you just need to wait for the news after completing the above steps. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case. Many other competitors are offering similar products and some even have more attractive offers. You might feel annoyed when there isn’t anyone interested in your products. You will find many complaints relating to this problem. Here are some tips to deal with it that you can try.

1. Simultaneous use of e-commerce platforms and social media

On social media platforms like Instagram, there are some affiliate agencies of a brand available. Not only do they repost product information from the manufacturers, but they also actively announce offers from dealers. They will also provide a link in their bio listing their products on cars selling and buying platforms like Cintamobil.com. The key here is the sales activity to promote cars on various social media platforms.

2. Increase your brand awareness on the Internet

This step can require more effort than using paid advertising or purchasing the most expensive package for listings at Cintamobil.com to increase product reach. But if you look at some agencies’ success stories, they have gained attention from consumers by filling Instagram content with ads, agencies’ activities, car information, or comment regularly on most followed accounts of brands/influencers in the auto industry. This isn’t done once or twice and it can’t even be counted based on working hours. But once you have found a potential customer and reached the dealing stage, you will find the motivation to continue this boring job.

Buying a car and receive cash in return can be more attractive to potential buyers.

3. The benefits of promotions and activities from car selling and buying platforms

This is what Cintamobil.com has done with its Program Patongan Harga Mobil (PPHM) promoting campaign with which new Toyota buyers can receive a refund of up to 20 million Rupiah. You can take advantage of this activity for your dealership to engage more regular consumers who are thinking of purchasing a new car amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those are three digital marketing strategies that you can try as an auto salesman. We are now in the 4.0 era. It would be a waste if we don’t put those marketing methods into use for our businesses. By grabbing opportunities, you will find more potential customers.

Content marketing strategy

Content marketing strategy helps businesses come up with plans to increase website traffic and attract new customers. Therefore, the planning and designing stages of building a content marketing strategy is very important. Any content marketing strategy needs to satisfy all three factors including Expertise, Authority, and Trustworthiness. So does the content marketing strategy of Cintamobil.com follows this principle or is there a different strategy?

Expertise

Content expertise is demonstrated through keyword research to understand the search intent of the customer through keywords. At the same time, you have to use your knowledge to answer questions and provide additional information to give the reader the most comprehensive content.

As a website specializing in selling and buying and updating news of the automotive world in Indonesia, Cintamobil in particular and all e-commerce websites, in general, are putting a lot of effort into their content.

The information provided is verified and includes the law, allowing readers to know more about the regulations on this issue.

Authority

It is about showing the reader the expertise of your content. To do this, you will first have to let the reader know who wrote the content and the author’s level of expertise.

In this regard, Cintamobil.com always provides information about the authors including their names, portrait photos, the categories that they are in charge of, the number of years of experience, and contact information.

Information about the author is included below each article.

In addition, in their articles, the authors have cited information from brands’ websites as well as primary sources of information to ensure the reliability of the information.

Trustworthiness

The credibility of the content is shown through the reading experience of the customers with the articles themselves. Therefore, it is important to constantly update information. Over time, the content will gradually become outdated and will longer be relevant. This could lead to a decrease in the level of credibility. The information on Cintamobil is regularly updated daily.

Contact information is fully displayed on the website.

Besides, displaying all business information is one aspect that can’t be ignored. Websites that do not provide customers with contact information won’t be able to build trust in customers. As a result, Cintamobil makes public all available contact information including phone number, email, and address.

EAT is surely one of the most important guidelines in building a content marketing strategy for any website. This is one of the critical criteria for Google to rank websites on search engine results pages.