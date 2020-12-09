Managing the network security solutions can be of immense importance to the business irrespective of the size and the type of business it might have. There are companies that don’t have network security solution specialists, but they avail managed network security solutions from a specialist firm. These managed security solutions include penetration testing that is the method of testing the computer network for the detection of possible security holes that can be used by hackers.

Regular testing and monitoring of networks and devices can be hugely beneficial. Managed web application scanning is the process of scanning the security of your website and web applications. Nevertheless, you require trained network security professionals for that and cyber degree hub can be your helping hand in getting info about such courses.

Types of Network Security Solutions

There are many ways that the potential cybercriminals can infiltrate a network using different techniques and strategies that IT professionals use can us to secure the network. Some of the common types of network security solutions include:

Anti-virus: Antivirus software is installed on all kinds of network devices for scanning malicious programs. These antivirus programs need to be updated regularly to repair any issues or risks. Encryption: The Encryption is the process of jumbling the data to a point it will be impossible to read and access by third parties and providing to only the selected number of parties the key that is a decryption key or password that is to be decoded. Firewalls: Firewalls are a combination of software program, and hardware device, or combination of both that is used for blocking the unwanted traffic from entering a network. Multi-Factors Authentication: In this method, the users will have to provide two distinct methods of identification to log into an account like typing the password and a numeric code to be sent to your mobile. Networks Segmentation : Networks segmentation involves the breaking down of a larger network to various sub-networks or segments. Even if one or two sub-networks get infiltrated or breached, the others are untouched because of independence.

Network Protection Procedures

Grant Access Sparingly -Not everyone in your organization needn’t get access physically or electronically to your network Secure Servers and Devices- Physically protect your servers and your devices by keeping them in a safe location and should be monitored by CCTV. Follow Password Best Practices- Provide highly-effective and strong passwords for maintaining security



Test Your Security- Regular monitoring, testing and troubleshooting of your network to keep them safe.

Network Troubleshooting Applications

Packet Sniffer

Port Scanner

Protocol Analyzer

Wi-Fi Analyzer

Bandwidth Speed Tester

The network security solution course covers areas such as fundamental aspects of security in a modern networked environment and designing of systems in the specific context of network/internetwork security. There are a number of online courses available that the aspirants can from various online sources and cyber degree hub is taking the responsibility of offering comprehensive details about those courses. The students after completing the said course will be employed as Security Analyst / Consultant or Network Administrator or System Administrator or Security Auditor. The online bachelor’s degree program in cyber security can be beneficial for young cyber security talents and cyber degree hub is the place to lookout for.