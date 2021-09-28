Permanently removing unwanted body hair has never been easier or less expensive. But, before you throw away your razors and cancel your waxing appointment, think about which method of hair removal is best for you. Dr. Niketa Sonavane, top dermatologist in Mumbai and founder of Ambrosia Aesthetics, explained the differences between laser hair removal and electrolysis to us.

Laser Hair Removal.

How does laser hair removal work?

Laser hair removal uses highly focused light that is pulsated deep into the skin and absorbed by the hair pigment. Surprisingly, laser hair removal has grown in popularity in Mumbai. It is similar to but not the same as IPL therapy (IPL). Heat is generated during this procedure, which kills the hair follicle and prevents future hair growth.

Treatments must be done every four to six weeks to coincide with the growth cycle of the hair. The laser light absorbs more of the active growth phase of the hair, producing enough heat to destroy the hair follicle. Each session focuses on a different set of follicles until the body is hair-free.

What is the process of laser hair removal?

Laser hair removal at my Mumbai clinic has been compared to a hot stone massage. Laser hair removal, like waxing, can be excruciatingly painful. Treatments typically last only a few minutes and are only mildly painful. It can take anywhere from 5 minutes to an hour or more for a small area like the top lip or chin to an hour or more for larger areas like both legs or the entire body. Each laser hair removal session, according to Dr. Sonavane, should be performed after a new hair growth cycle. Monthly treatments are recommended for dense hair and rapid regrowth. Patients must wait for their hair to regrow before re-treating. With slower hair growth comes the need for more frequent treatments. Some patients, according to the dermatologist, begin with four-week treatments and progress to six- to eight-week treatments, followed by eight- to sixteen-week treatments.

The LHR treatment is straightforward and simple to implement. The manufacturer suggests shaving the day before the treatment and not using skincare products on the day of the treatment. Dr. Sonavane advises patients to shave or trim their hair first to avoid irritation from shaving prior to laser hair removal treatments.

Can anyone have laser hair removal?

Patients with darker hair are ideal candidates for laser hair removal because the laser energy is drawn to the pigment in the follicle. This is the most common laser hair removal combination of light skin and dark hair.

Blonde people may find that lasers designed for people with less pigmentation, such as the Diode or Ruby, are more effective at removing unwanted hair.

Because the success of the treatment is highly dependent on your skin and hair colour, a consultation is required to discuss your specific skin and hair colour. Otherwise, your doctor can suggest a treatment that is more appropriate for your skin type and condition.

Remember that regardless of skin tone, results are not always guaranteed. Some people notice regrowth of hair months or years later, while others never need to use a razor again.

How to choose a laser hair removal clinic?

When selecting a laser hair removal clinic, price is an important consideration, but it should not be the only one. Depending on the area treated and the laser used, laser hair removal in Mumbai can cost anywhere between Rs 1000 and Rs 20000 per session. Before selecting a dermatologist, conduct extensive research and only work with someone who has extensive experience and positive patient reviews.

Are maintenance sessions necessary?

The most important aspect of post-laser hair removal maintenance is to attend your laser hair removal sessions on a regular basis. The targeted hair will fall out in about two weeks after each session. While you may notice some improvement after your first treatment, it usually takes six sessions to notice significant improvement. As a result, if the skin is darker than expected, Dr. Sonavane recommends additional treatment sessions.

Most people report a 75-95 percent reduction in hair growth after six sessions. After all, the method will require some maintenance. Additional sessions should be scheduled once a year for the first few years for the best results.

Electrolysis.

How does electrolysis work?

Electrolysis, as opposed to laser hair removal, uses shortwave radio frequencies to inhibit hair growth rather than light. Electrolysis, unlike laser hair removal, is considered permanent by the FDA (FDA). To remove hair, an epilator, a needle that is often thinner than a single strand of hair, is inserted into the skin through the natural opening of the hair follicle. The epilator kills the follicle and prevents hair growth by delivering a mild electrical current to it.

What is the process of electrolysis?

Electrolysis sessions can last anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour, depending on the size of the treated area. Electrolysis, like laser hair removal, can cause some minor discomfort or pain. Many people describe it as a prick or a shock. Laser hair removal precautions are the same as for any other procedure. Preparation with ibuprofen or numbing cream may also be beneficial.

If you are experiencing symptoms, Dr. Sonavane recommends that you avoid all stimulants, including caffeine. According to Dr. Sonavane, they “may make it difficult to sit during electrolysis sessions.” “Being relaxed and well-rested prior to any hair removal therapy aids in reducing discomfort.”

There is a proper way to keep your hair, just as there is a proper way to remove laser hair. If necessary, Dr. Sonavane recommends clipping the hairs, but they must be long enough for the technician to pick them up with tweezers. Because these hairs will not be available for treatment at their next appointment and will grow back untreated, it is best to refrain from plucking or tweezing between laser hair removal or electrolysis treatments.

The main distinction between electrolysis and laser hair removal is the number of required sessions. Electrolysis requires a significant amount of time and effort. Up to 30 sessions may be required, depending on the location and the patient.

Can anyone have electrolysis?

Electrolysis is suitable for all skin tones because it uses radio frequencies rather than light to target the follicle rather than the pigment. Pre-procedure tweezing and waxing may make the procedure more difficult. Tweezing and waxing can cause hair follicles to change shape, making epilation more difficult. Tweezing and waxing should be avoided. Aside from that, because the full effects of treatment can take up to 1.5 years, electrolysis is only for the committed. Inquire with your nurse about what to expect before surgery.

How to choose an electrolysis clinic?

Because electrolysis requires fewer treatments, it is less expensive than laser hair removal. Depending on location, a single session can cost between Rs 5000 and Rs 9000 per person. You must first consult a dermatologist, as with any cosmetic procedure. A consultation should always precede any treatment plan.

Are maintenance sessions needed?

Electrolysis, like laser hair removal, necessitates touch-up sessions on a regular basis to maintain results. According to Dr. Sonavane, the number of treatments required is determined by the volume of hair being treated, the technician’s speed, and the thickness of the hair. If the area is large and densely haired, the treatment sessions may need to be divided.