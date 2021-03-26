Landon Schertz : Your child is going to complete his/her schooling and as a parent, you are worried about their career choice and what areas they will be able to pitch in. Career planning is crucial for discovering a student’s will and interests in a particular field- be it architecture, science, arts, or sports. With advanced solutions to career planning, one can easily get to know and experience a wide range of options or self-discover the areas of interest based on hobbies and individual fondness.

Similarly, students who are about to finish off their graduation degree courses are also in dire need of career counseling that helps them carry out their academic skills into successful career choices. Many students perceive that Arts as a career choice wouldn’t give them a range of career options, however, they shouldn’t be directed by these perceptions and understand the core values they’d get from this subject to further mutate them into suitable career opportunities.

Students who take up Arts/Humanities aren’t bound by few job roles as supposed by everyone, the stream enhances their understanding of concepts such as societal norms, visual arts, literature, history and culture, philosophy, and many more life-related aspects. Arts graduates get more career choices that they can take up for a living.

Here are a few career choices for Arts students –

Teaching – It is regarded as one of the noble careers and largest professions took by people across the globe. The role of a teacher is to facilitate students, address their concerns. Impart knowledge and mentor them to add values to their life. Students take up teaching as a profession as they like to inspire and bring a change in the educational practices so it becomes much more efficient. It is a secured profession that doesn’t get affected by recession or business requirements, studies are never compromised, which is why a teacher’s role is perpetual. Also, it is a humble profession that minimizes the risk-taking factors that are present in any other profession, therefore, it is considered a fun profession with a positive impact.

Business Management – It is a core value and aspect of an organization that allows a person to plan, organize, supervise, execute training procedures for a company’s operations. Business management as a profession is a high-yielding option as most organizations are paying high prices for a management graduate who has the potential to handle business situations, and administer routine actions smoothly for generating revenues. Business managers are highly-paid and are responsible to run the organizations and achieve business objectives, and education in management allows them to coordinate the activities efficiently.



Marketing – It refers to actions pertaining to selling, enhancing product/service value, and associating with potential customers via the product or service offered by the company. Marketing as a profession allows a person to nurture his/her people skills and communicate with the market on a daily basis, which enables him/her to make better decisions and form strategies. It further involves few components such as advertising, PR, sales administration, and product description roles. With the introduction of digital marketing and media channels, the scope of marketing as a profession has evolved with much more options now.

Art Direction – It is a process of transforming concepts into small visuals, jobs such as cinematography, theater specialists, fashion publishing, graphic designing are some popular options. This is a very sound experience as it allows a person’s mind to explore the creative side and strategize things for business solutions. The visuals that are created are then mixed appropriately with the product requirement and further marketed for generating revenue.