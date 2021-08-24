Nowadays, Diabetes After COVID-19 Recovery is a big concern for many people who have recovered from the pandemic.

According to the data conducted by the centres for disease control and prevention. There is no direct relation seen between virus impact on pancreatic cells secreting insulin.

As people are unaware of prediabetes, which is a condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal and less than being diagnosed as diabetes.

What Causes Diabetes After Covid Recovery?

Usually, high levels of sugar (glucose) levels are ruled as diabetes. Often cause type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes is caused when immune cells mistakenly started attacking healthy pancreatic cells, leading to no or less insulin in the body.

Type 2 diabetes is a condition interrelated with two problems – insulin production and insulin resistance.

What Causes Type 1 Diabetes After Covid-19 Recovery?

According to the data, acute illnesses related to viral conditions like gastroenteritis or influenza are responsible for type 1 diabetes.

Prior illness also leads to the antibodies for that condition whose production got increased by the immune system, including antibodies present in the pancreas.

Due to that, immune system attacks insulin-producing cells and causes high glucose levels in the body.

Once the immune system resolves acute illness, the pancreas starts making insulin again.

During this time covid recovered patient experiences high sugar levels, because of that patients may require small or high insulin doses too.

More often it will end suddenly, but as per the study on post COVID recovered patients can face this problem for 1 to 10 years.

What Causes Type 2 Diabetes After Covid-19 Recovery?

As data explains, it can be caused by different scenarios in the case of type 2 diabetes after covid recovery, as follows –

Having earlier undiagnosed diseases – some people have any other conditions which are not diagnosed until they got something serious.

Steroid treatment – prediabetic person having this treatment are more prone to have type 2 diabetes after COVID recovery.

Prediabetes – people having sugar levels higher than normal and lower than being called it as diabetes are known as for this condition.

Acute inflammation treatment

Overweight or also be taken as hereditary.

High dose steroid used during covid treatment – are known to affect insulin production.

Insulin resistance – due to acute stressor which leads to high sugar levels.

Combination of acute infection and high dose steroid for treating covid.

Along with that, data also states that patients can have prediabetes later on as well.

What are the Warning Signs Of Diabetes After Covid-19 Recovery?

Slow wound healing

Fatigue

Increased thirst

Blurry vision

Frequent urination

Unable to regain lost weight during an illness

Apart from the mentioned warning signs of diabetes after Covid recovery. People above 25 BMI (body mass index) need to take care of their health more prominently.

People who lost weight during covid should work towards regaining muscle weight. Regular exercise helps in maintaining body weight and improving insulin sensitivity.

Post Covid recovery patients are also needed to take care of what they eat and drink. By making small changes in pre covid diet like cutting harmful fats and sugar from diet can help you in staying fit.

People also need to check their blood sugar levels in span of few months.

When to See the Doctor?

Uncontrolled high glucose levels for long time are known to cause damage to eyes, heart, kidney, nerves, etc.

Hyperglycaemia is the term used for this uncontrollable high sugar levels. This condition is often associated with fatty liver and heart failure, as known to accumulate fat on muscles and liver.

Generally, Hyperglycaemia didn’t get developed in the span of one day. It took years to develop any above associated condition, but in COVID-19 cases people begun to develop such complications after recovery.

Lastly

After getting recovered from COVID-19, people with a high glucose (sugar) levels should take care of themselves, as spike in sugar levels can start the progression or onset of complications earlier than expected.

Diabetes is a condition which once being diagnosed can’t be reversed and you have to live rest of life with it, while cases of prediabetes and gestational diabetes are reversible.

Prediabetes can be reversed with exercise along with healthy diet, while gestational diabetes happens during pregnancy and goes of after childbirth.

Symptoms such as — frequent urination, very thirsty, Lose weight without trying, extreme hunger, Have blurry vision, Have numb or tingling hands or feet, Feel very tired, dry skin, etc.

Risk factors like — Family history, Inactivity, age, polycystic ovary syndrome, high blood pressure, triglycerides and harmful cholesterol levels too high, etc.

Complications include – cardiovascular problems, including coronary artery disease with chest pain, heart attack, stroke and narrowing of arteries, retinopathy, nephropathy, neuropathy, depression, skin conditions, etc.

Above-mentioned causes, symptoms, and complications along with any other symptoms or queries regarding diabetes after covid recovery should be addressed by an expert or the doctor.