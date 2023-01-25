Texas veterans compose almost 7 percent of the Texas population, or more than 1,400,000 veterans call the state home. This number is more than any other state in the country, which means that Texas must be a great place to call home for those who have left active service. VA loans, or loans backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), allow former members of the military service and national guard to acquire the home loan they need to create the home of their dreams.

What Do Private Lenders Offer for VA Loans?

Private lenders in Texas, such as Security America Mortgage, offer the following Texas VA loans to veterans looking for their dream home.

VA mortgages, or a VA home loan to buy a primary residence

VA construction loans, or a VA loan used to build a home on a plot of land also purchased

VA refinance loans, or loans used to refinance an existing VA loan or a conventional loan to get a better interest rate or lower monthly payment

VA renovation loans, or a VA loan used to renovate an existing property to customize it for military families or individuals.

Texas currently boasts almost 80,000 homes under construction, with a high demand on the housing market and many job opportunities for those looking to start over in a new state. For those eligible, a trusted VA lender can help veterans with loan applications on construction of a new home that can meet their needs and house their families. Consider building a generational home instead of making a home purchase that might not suit your taste or style.

A Texas VA Home Loan Can’t Cover These Types of Loans

While a VA loan can help former service members to finance their homes, they can’t be used for the following:

Investment properties: Former military members cannot use a VA loan to finance houses that they plan to flip, use as rental properties, or do anything other than finance a primary residence.

Cash out refinance VA loans: While other states might allow cash out refinance VA loans, or a VA loan that allows a borrower to subtract the value of the home from the loan and pocket the cash, Texas does not allow veterans to do that. However Security America Mortgage can help you with a conventional cash out refinance.

How Much Can I Qualify for with Texas VA Loans?

Former and active duty service members do not have to deal with Texas VA loan limits as of 2022. If your VA loan is over $144,000, you will not have a VA loan limit so long as you meet the following qualifications:

This is your first VA loan

You have paid off all other VA loans

You have full entitlement

You have a certificate of eligibility

You have not defaulted on previous VA loans

Your VA certificate will tell you how much entitlement you have when it comes to a VA mortgage. The US government guarantees repayment of any loan up to a certain percentage, typically 25 percent. Your eligibility requirements for this guarantee may depend on certain circumstances.

Even if you have had a home with a VA loan that was foreclosed on or sold in a short sale, you can still get your full entitlement back if you pay off the loan in full. Any remaining entitlement means that you have a home loan limit and can use it to take out a VA loan. You can combine a down payment with your remaining entitlement to take out a loan as well.

How Much are Texas VA Loan Limits?

Texas VA home loans have state limits, which as of 2023 is currently $726,200 for most cities in the state. Just because their is a limit doesn’t mean you can’t apply for more. Be prepared to have some skin in the game..aka equity/downpayment. Contact your VA lender to verify the current state loan limit and to see how much you qualify for in the state of Texas.

What Are Va Loan Benefits and How Do They Differ from Home Loans from Mortgage Companies?

A VA loan offers many benefits and a better, more competitive monthly payment than loans backed by other institutions that are not the VA. Texas also offers more benefits to keep communities of veterans united. Home loans from your VA lender can be a smart financial decision for you and your family, based on the favorable terms you can get.

Here are some of the benefits of a VA home loan:

No down payment required

A VA home loan does not need a down payment, unlike a conventional loan. However, if you still have enough to make a substantial down payment, the down payment will go directly toward the loan’s principal and can lower your monthly payment. Your lender can advise you on how much to pay on a purchase or down payment so that you don’t have more debt than you can afford.

No private mortgage insurance

Loan officers will inform those looking to take out a va loan in Texas that if they have a low down payment, they will need private mortgage insurance if it’s a conventional loan. A VA home loan does not need this element, saving the borrower more money in the long run.

A competitive interest rate

A Texas VA loan comes with a more advantageous interest rate for former members of the military service. When high-interest rates make home loans seem out of reach for the average civilian, a VA home loan can make a purchase agreement seem more manageable to military personnel or a qualified spouse. Furthermore, veterans can take out re finance loans to get a better interest rate on their existing VA or conventional loans if they closed when rates were higher and they receive a net tangible benefit.

Texas offers a property tax exemption

If you have a service-related disability, you may qualify for a property tax exemption based on how severe your disability is. Certain VA buyers with 100 percent disability will not have to pay property taxes at all, while others may still have to pay some percentage on their home purchase. If you are eligible for a tax exemption, talk to your lender. Don’t forget that disabled Veterans can get a reduced or no VA funding fee.

VETERANS Won’t get a home loan based on credit score alone

Any loan officer from Security America Mortgage will tell you that VA home loans do not require any credit score, but rather the VA lender needs a minimum credit score of around 600. These lenders look at other parts of your financial history rather than only your credit score. However, it will not hurt your chances to improve your credit score before applying for Texas VA loans.

What Lenders Need from You

Your VA lender will still need to make an assessment on your eligibility for a loan based on the following details:

Credit history

Income

Assets

These elements serve to create a full picture of your financial history. They will help to determine whether you get a loan in Texas and what your loan limits may be.

Why is Texas Attracting Former Members of the United States Military and National Guard?

What is it about Texas that attracts a former service member to build a home and start a family in the state? Aside from the many VA mortgage benefits that help to keep veterans united, home loans from the VA also help former and active service members to establish home equity faster. In addition, a VA home loan also does not come with a prepayment penalty, so when you can pay off the loan in full, you can do so without having to pay more.

The state of Texas also offers assistance for those who have left active duty service and surviving spouses when it comes to education and buying land. Taxes in Texas are low, making it a great place for families and individuals to start their own businesses. Additionally, several large companies and corporations have placed headquarters in Texas, meaning many jobs are available for all kinds of families, including any former or active duty service member.

