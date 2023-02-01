The worldwide diamond industry is struggling, like with many other luxury sectors. It enjoyed over three decades of nearly unbroken price increases amid brisk demand, but the recent turn of events has seen the natural diamond trade take a hit.

The emergence of lab-grown diamonds and their subsequent popularity among environmentally conscious people have also affected the natural diamond industry.

People have more affordable choices, all with the luxury of transparency and the ability to know every minute detail about the origin and production of their diamonds. Hence, it is safe to assume that most of what affects the mined diamond trade will not affect lab-grown diamonds, given the latter’s ease of access and production.

This article sheds light upon the reasons the natural diamond trade has slowed down and the chances the downturn presents.

Early 2022 Speculations Mired by Conflicts

After a year of hardships and challenges, the industry responded to a restored feeling of value in 2021 by partnering, consolidating, and using technology. Every participant in the value chain was tasked with reducing obstacles to adding value on the way from the mine to the market.

This meant that—and as speculated—the diamond trade was likely to see growth throughout 2022, furthering into 2023, and so forth. But the Russia-Ukraine conflict turned every speculation on its head, resulting in a downfall no industry expert could anticipate; in the case of a war or an invasion, not much can be guessed.

The diamond business faces new difficulties due to rising prices brought on by the invasion of Ukraine, a lack of stones, and young consumers’ growing interest in digital and ecological production.

Bloomberg reports in a study that as the supply of raw diamonds for smaller settings has stagnated; prices have increased by nearly 20% since the beginning of March.

In February, the United States placed sanctions on the Russian firm Alrosa PJSC, which, along with American De Beers and the Debswana Diamond Company in Botswana, produces one-third of the world’s diamonds.

The diamond business finds itself in chaos because of the impending economic slump and recession. De Beers lost 80% of its income during the 2009 recession, which caused the industry to contract. If the course is not corrected this time around, the loss can be monumental, particularly given the rising interest in diamonds and the number of people relying on the trade.

However, unlike before, the way out will be more challenging this time.

Lab-Grown Diamonds Contributing to the Nightmare

According to the Global Diamond Report by Bain & Company in 2019, online sales, lab-grown diamonds, and customers’ rising desire for environmental and social responsibility are the three biggest market disruptors in the mined-diamond sector.

Even with the significance of the first and last factors, most consumers today demand environmental and social responsibility from the industry. The list includes Millennials and GenZ consumers, the primary target market for diamond engagement rings.

They acknowledge that although producing lab-grown diamonds requires much energy, their origin is well-known, eliminating the need for faulty supply chains, linkages to conflicts, and child labor in the diamond mining process.

Additionally, conventional diamond mining causes potentially serious harm and contributes to climate change. According to the consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, mining diamonds also uses two times as much energy per carat produced, 6.8 times as much water, and generates 4.4 times more trash than producing gemstones in a controlled environment in a laboratory. This goes without saying that the end products are visually and chemically similar, leaving the consumer satisfied that their lab-made diamonds are as flawless as mined ones.

Meanwhile, some experts believe the challenges the world diamond market is currently facing calls for serious contemplation on ways to switch to—or rely more on upon—lab-grown diamonds for a more open future.

As a result, buyers will feel more confident while buying diamonds, knowing they will not be part of supporting any wrongdoings. It has also been pointed out that many companies that deal with mined diamonds rely on several foreign suppliers, which frequently receive less regulation than non-jewelry companies and lead to grave human rights violations throughout the jewelry supply chain.

Admittedly, despite what might seem too pessimistic, the fact that the usage of diamonds has increased beyond the conventional methods means the disruption will only stand a short chance.

Peter Zimnisky, an industry analyst, predicts that the diamond market will quadruple by 2025 and reach $3.9 billion. The figure includes the lab-grown diamonds’ contribution, which is predicted to increase manifolds as consumers opt for more informed decisions and become increasingly aware of the massive impacts diamond mining has on the environment.