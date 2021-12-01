When you’re thinking about laser hair removal procedures, you’re probably wondering how long the results will last when compared to your regular hair removal routine of shaving and waxing. The good news is that laser hair removal produces results that are nearly permanent, and if this is what you’re looking for, laser hair removal should be at the top of your list of options. The reason for this is as follows.

Laser hair removal treatment in Mumbai provides long-term hair removal that is far superior to waxing and shaving in terms of effectiveness. If you want a permanent solution for your hair removal routine, as a dermatologist I would definitely recommend that you undergo this procedure because of its proven track record of success. Due to the fact that we all know how it goes: shaving and waxing take up so much time, money, and energy that if given the option, you’d just skip the whole thing.

While it was true in the early days that you were only eligible for the treatment if you had relatively fair skin and dark hair, the latest technology has made the treatment significantly better by employing lasers – such as Nd:YAG – that can distinguish between hair follicles and the skin for all skin tones, significantly reducing the likelihood that your skin will be accidentally burned during the procedure.

Unlike shaving and waxing, which only deal with hair on the surface of the skin, laser hair removal works at the root of the hair follicles by focusing on the pigments found within them. A beam of light laser is emitted and targeted at the pigment, causing intense heat to be delivered to the hair, causing it to burn and eventually fall out. This procedure requires specialized equipment. However, while a new hair may appear during the next hair cycle, the hair is thinner and finer than it would be with repeated laser treatments. Over time, the hair becomes thinner and eventually disappears completely.

And it is for this reason that laser hair removal is such a popular procedure today.

Yes, you read that correctly. In fact, laser hair removal In Mumbai at Ambrosia Aesthetics is permanent, and it can be expected that after several, repeated sessions to the treated area, the hair will be permanently removed.

Remember that the length of time it takes for hair to regrow is highly dependent on the individual’s hair growth cycle: some people’s hair may grow faster due to their genetics; or perhaps due to the current state of the hair phase in their cycle (if the hair is in the resting phase, it will tend to grow more slowly than when it is in the growth phase).

Add to that, expect the entire treatment to take 6-10 sessions to achieve the desired results (although you will undoubtedly notice a significant difference after the first treatment), and it is critical to keep all of your dermatologist’s appointments on time because they will take your hair growth cycle into consideration, ensuring that all of the hairs within the treated area are zapped by the laser for effective, thorough results.

Are there side effects or potential risks of laser hair removal?

As with any other laser-based treatment, there are potential side effects and risks that you should be aware of and weigh in your decision before proceeding with the procedure. For example, you can expect minor skin irritation or general discomfort during and after the procedure. Even if they do occur, they will subside within a day, and there is no downtime required for this procedure.