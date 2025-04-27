Posted by u/BasketBae34 · 1 day ago

Yo, random question that’s been buggin me… Is Dawn Staley married?? I keep seeing stuff about “Dawn Staley wife” poppin up but I can’t find any clear info 😭 Like, is she lowkey married or what? Spill the tea if y’all know! ☕👀

u/PhillyFanatic99: Fr she’s super private about her personal life. 🕵️‍♀️ Pretty sure she’s not married tho. Nothing confirmed anywhere!

u/SlamDunkChick: Yeah I heard the same. People keep speculatin’ but she’s never posted about a wife or anything. 🤷‍♀️

u/CourtQueen23: Honestly, respect to her for keepin it on the low. Not everybody gotta broadcast their biz 💯

u/HoopsAndDreams: Lowkey tho I saw some rumors sayin she’s dating Lisa Boyer 👀 but they’ve both said they’re just super close friends. 🤔

u/BasketBae34: Dang y’all quick 😂 Thanks for the info! Guess it’s one of those “mind your business” situations lmaooo. Appreciate it fam ❤️