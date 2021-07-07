Our bodies change over time. Many of us have extra weight around our midsections that is difficult to lose. Tummy tuck surgery is one of the most direct and efficient methods of addressing this common problem. After events such as pregnancy or significant weight loss, the procedure can help slim and contour the body.

Despite the fact that tummy tuck surgery is a well-known procedure, many patients want to learn more about it before committing to the procedure. Is a tummy tuck really worth the cost and recovery time? In this blog post, we will discuss the advantages of abdominoplasty surgery and which patients would benefit the most from surgery.

What exactly is a tummy tuck?

Tummy tuck surgery is a body contouring procedure that trims and tones the midsection. During the procedure, the doctor carefully removes loose, saggy skin and excess fat while also tightening the underlying muscles. To create more noticeable contours around the waistline, the procedure is frequently combined with other treatments such as liposuction. The surgery results in a low, fine scar that is hidden beneath the bikini line. The scar usually fades and flattens with time, making it even less visible.

What issues can a tummy tuck take care of?

An abdominoplasty is best known for its ability to remove sagging skin and create a new, slimmer waistline. This is accomplished by removing excess skin and repairing any permanent “belly bulge” caused by a condition known as diastasis recti. The procedure also focuses on rebuilding and reshaping the navel, resulting in an attractive bellybutton.

However, keep in mind that a tummy tuck is not a weight loss procedure.

Who is a good tummy tuck candidate?

An abdominoplasty is most effective for restoring the appearance of the body following major changes such as pregnancy or weight loss. Any patient who has undergone significant body changes, on the other hand, may benefit from treatment. It’s an excellent choice for people who have saggy skin, excess fatty tissue, or separated abdominal muscles that cause a permanent “belly bulge.” Patients who are close to their ideal weight and live a healthy lifestyle are ideal candidates for this procedure.

What are the advantages of a tummy tuck?

Aside from the immediate aesthetic benefits, an abdominoplasty may also provide several unexpected benefits, such as:

Health motivation: Seeing your slimmer, more sculpted abdomen after months of hard work may rekindle your desire to stay fit. You may also notice improved results from previously difficult abdominal exercises.

Tummy tuck patients frequently find themselves experimenting with new clothing styles and engaging in previously avoided activities.

Combining procedures: If you decide on an abdominoplasty, you can maximize your time in the office by combining it with another procedure. Many women combine their abdominoplasty with a breast enhancement procedure.

The decision to have plastic surgery is always a very personal one. However, if you suffer from excess skin and fat around your midsection, the confidence gained from a tummy tuck may be well worth it.

If you want to have tummy tuck surgery, make sure you find a board-certified plastic surgeon who can perform the procedure safely.