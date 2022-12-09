India’s Biggest Sports Events for Fans of Sports Betting

Published on: 09/Dec/2022

Recently, the sport has become more and more popular in India, and this is because the quality of the teams is growing every year.

Of course, cricket is still the most popular sport in India. Still, along with it, Indian bettors choose the following sports:

Football

Kabaddi

Horse racing

Tennis

Badminton etc



What events are favorites for bettors from India? Let’s look at the text below.

The Indian Premier League

Cricket in India is unrivaled, and it so happened historically that this sport has been adored here for hundreds of years. And, of course, without a doubt, the most popular event in India is the IPL. Also, the Indian Premier League is considered one of the best in the world.

India has also been the tournament host and won the Cricket World Cup many times. The national team has several medals in reserve.

In addition to the IPL, other local sporting cricket events are also popular:

Ranji Trophy

Duleep Trophy

Vijay Hazare Trophy

Deodhar Trophy

Irani Trophy

NKP Salve Challenger Trophy

The growing love for cricket betting can also be attributed to the fact that many websites provide access to popular sporting events in India and the World and allow you to bet on them. But, of course, it is better for both professional bettors and beginners to choose proven betting platforms.

Indian Football Championship

In recent years, interest in this most popular sport in the world has also been growing in India. Because the industry itself is developing, and with it, the quality of teams and sporting events is growing.

The Indian Football Championship (I-League) is India’s premier professional football competition. Today, one of its two professional leagues, the I-League, was founded in 2007 to replace the semi-professional National Football League.

At the moment, football is one of the three most popular sports in India in terms of the number of fans. Along with this, the number of people who want to make money on football bets is growing..

Pro Kabaddi League

Kabaddi is the oldest Asian game. However, it has reached the professional level relatively recently. The Pro Kabaddi League is the professional championship for Kabaddi in India. Launched in 2014 and has since become almost as popular as the IPL.

Kabaddi also has international contests, such as global championships. Three world championships have been held in the history of this species: in 2004, 2007, and 2016.

Pro Kabaddi League season 9 is being played in 2022, the championship final is scheduled for mid-December, and this event will attract many fans.

Indian Derby

The Indian Derby is traditionally held in February and is considered the most glamorous sporting event in India. This race is over 2400 meters and dates back to 1780, and is the largest race, and one of the first legalized betters in India.

In general, there are nine primary racing circuits in India. One of the exciting aspects of this sport is that breeding is essential, and only horses of Indian origin are allowed to race.

In addition to the Indian Derby, fans have a few other favorite races, such as:

Indian 1000 guineas

Indian 2000 guineas

Oakes

Indian Leger

Betting on equestrian sports in India is not just a way to earn money, but a tribute to a long tradition, because this is the first sport that was legalized for betting in the country.

Betting on equestrian sports in India is not just a way to earn money, but a tribute to a long tradition, because this is the first sport that was legalized for betting in the country.