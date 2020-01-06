Washing clothes with hands is a really difficult task. And these days everyone has washing machines in their house.



Bosch WAB16060IN Bosch WAB16060IN is a high performance front load washing machine with some new features like Express wash, Active Water technology, Anti-vibration design, Vario Drum, and German engineering. With it's energy efficiency its the best you can buy. FEATURES Energy efficient washing machine

8 kg capacity

1200 RPM Spin Speed

10 Years Warranty: Motor

8 kg capacity

1200 RPM Spin Speed

10 Years Warranty: Motor

#1. Bosch WAB16060IN

Bosch is one of the top brands in washing machine industry. And this model from them proves the thing why they are boss. This machine has has big drum which provides good space for cloths for better movement. One main thing which Bosch claims that it's a Silence machine means it doesn't give any sound while washing. So, we put that to test. And we find Little sound even when the drum is rotating at 1200 RPM. All thanks to it's brushless motor which reduces friction and helps to reduce sound to minimal level. Besides sound it has an anti-vibration design. While testing find their claim true as it has minimal vibration as compared to washing machines. Talking of its features it has big Touch screen panel which is waterproof. While washing our hands get wet. So, we test it with wet hands and it works like a charm.

Pros ​ Latest German Technology

​ Energy Efficient

​ Long 10 Years warranty on Motor. Cons ​ Installing the machine takes time. Conclusion Bosch WAB16060IN is a high performance front load washing machine with some new features like Express wash, Active Water technology, Anti-vibration design, Vario Drum, and German engineering. With it's energy efficiency its the best you can buy.

#2. LG FH2G6TDNL42 8 KG

Like the above Bosch machine this LG's washing machine also has waterproof touch panels. This means you can use it with your wet hands also. So, you don't need to dry your hands whenever you want to change mode or want to do other things. While in our testing we found when you have too much wet hands the touch panel don't work quite well. We tested 20 Times and it worked perfectly 17 times with wet hands. So, this feature is really good to have instead of buttons. It has a large drum capacity which gives plenty of space (8 Kg) for your cloths and gives them a good wash. But the main highlight of this washing machine is its Inverter Direct Drive. The motor of this machine is directly attached to the drum and hence no belt or pulley is used. This helps in reducing not only vibration but noise also. And you will be fascinated when you use this washing machine as you will encounter no to little noise. Another feature you are going to like is its auto-restart feature. In that feature whenever there's a power cut the machine starts from the same point it stopped. And this saves you a lot of time and energy.

Pros 6 Motion Control Technology.

Energy Efficient

Smart Diagnosis Cons We find no cons

#3) LG 6.2 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

After doing all the testing we have found that this LG's Washing machine is currently the best one. It is a Fully-automatic top load washing machine. Which means it loads clothes from top. It is really affordable and gives you great washing quality. And its quite easy to use too! It has a capacity of 6.2 KG which makes it best for bachelors & couples. And the build quality of this washing machine is really good. And the best thing about this washing machine is that it makes very less noise as compared to other models. And with it's 10 years warranty it makes perfect choice for people to choose this washing machine.