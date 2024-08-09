Has AI taken over the content marketing industry? Are the concerns of content creators worldwide regarding their future in the content industry justified? AI is surely giving the latter a run for their money, and the threat it poses to content creators’ jobs is, on the face of it, legitimate, but when one delves into the limitations within which AI operates, this threat is not real. And this is the very purpose of this article, is to highlight the human angle in which AI is lacking and which can be provided only by human content creators. We will also find if there is any way one can humanise AI content with the help of AI humaniser.

The following points illustrate why AI fails to deliver the human touch and how human content creators are superior to AI in this respect –

Human Editing Is Still Required

One of the biggest drawbacks that AI suffers from is that AI does not follow the meaning of adjectives. Because of this the content that has been generated by AI should not be considered as the final draft. It seeks a thorough review before it is ready for submission. And this is where humans and the human touch come into the picture. The importance of editing AI-generated content is of paramount importance because all kinds of mix-ups happen during the creation of the same. There is a dire need to fix these errors and only humans can do that.

What if you can’t humanise AI text manually?

Yes, there are ways in which you can still edit your text as if it’s edited by a human. You can take the help of a legitimate AI to Human text converter, and humanise AI text. These humanise AI tools are very easy to use. All you need to do is enter the AI-generated text and click on the “Humanise” button. And, your human equivalent text will be ready in a matter of time.

Lacking the Creativity Aspect

Simply put AI is not known for conjuring up fresh material. True that it generates content at a terrific pace but then it is only picking up data that already exists over the internet at different places. It doesn’t take a genius to point out that there is a whole lot of repetition that takes place when relying too heavily on AI to generate content. The results produced by AI are not spontaneous, there is no way it can replace the ability to tell a tale, which only humans can.

AI’s Tendency to Be Out of Context

There is a high probability of AI-generated context being slightly irrelevant and out of context. When the subject of the article tends to be intricate AI tends to falter as it is not able to follow the nuances involved. This is where human-generated content has the upper hand.

AI Lacks in Personalising Content

Human content alone can consider the goals and the identity of the brand when producing the write-up. It is no mean task to match the vision that the client has in mind. Interviewing the client and closely associating with him when the writing of an article is underway helps human writers tailor the content to the needs of the client. This is something that one can’t expect AI to do.

AI Suffers From Ethical Concerns.

Sticking to ethics while creating the content is something that one can’t expect AI to be good at. The use of AI can lead to the perpetuation of false information and plagiarism and that can prove to be very harmful. AI also suffers from prejudice and this can lead to the promotion of subjects that have been deemed as cliché. Further, the bias can lead to unjust portrayals of the data in question. Also, AI-generated content tends to be lucid and, therefore, can lead to angry consumers as they might feel cheated on being presented with content that was promised as human-generated when that is not the case.

Partnering and Collaborating With the Client

Human content creators can fix up meetings with their clients which is something that AI can’t do. Human writers, thus, have the distinct advantage of connecting with the consumers on a personal level. These one-on-one meetings can lead to the formation of relationships with the clients which would further lead to a better understanding of what the latter wants in the content. When such an open conversation happens, the clients get a chance to express new desires and interests.

Conclusion

Finally, one needs to understand that AI is not a foe. Rather, it should be considered as a tool to supplement the effort of human content creators. A synergy needs to be established between the two thus utilizing the strengths of both to come up with content that is robust and attractive. Before criticizing AI, one needs to bear in mind that it is this coherence between the efficiency that a machine promises and the creativity which humans provide that will lead to content that resonates with the readers. We should consider AI as a tool that does the manual work while humans provide the finesse to the almost finished product.

