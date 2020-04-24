Describe an indoor game that you liked to play when you were a child What is it?

With whom did you play it?

How often you played it?

How did you feel about it?

SAMPLE ANSWER

Like other children, I’ve played several games, both indoor and outdoor, and in fact, try to play whenever I get time.

Among those games, I enjoyed playing snakes and ladders more than others. It’s an indoor board game based on numbers where 2 to 4 players can play at a time.

Since this game required placing the foldable board on a surface and using dice and tokens, it was convenient to play snakes and ladders almost anywhere.

I usually play it with my friends on weekends and with my cousins during my school vacation. Sometimes I played it with my father also. In fact, I would admit my father taught me to play this game. He wanted to teach me how to count and playing this game made learning exciting.

What I liked most about this game was the excitement of climbing the ladders on board as well as the rolling of the dice.

When the opponent players landed on a snake and had to come sliding down gave me utmost joy! When I lost the game I used to end up crying.

I still remember, my father used to lose the game deliberately so that I could win. I used to get jubilant about winning from him.

Even today, I like to play this game as it brings back fond memories of my childhood. It’s a great way to create a bonding with our loved ones and spend quality time with them. STRONG WORDS