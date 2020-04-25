Model Answer

Model Answer:Many things happen in our life that make us happy and excited. So, anyway, today I would like to talk about one of those many things that made me excited immensely, and it was when I got my first job about 10 years ago.

Back then, I had just finished my university study and came back to my hometown in order to live with my parents up until I found a job. Of course, my parents were not exactly in a hurry like me, as far as finding a job was concerned since they rather wanted me to stay with them and start some kind of business instead of finding a job. But, I wanted to get a job in a big city and leave my little, old town.

So, I started to apply for jobs, one after another, but soon I realized that getting a decent job wasn’t exactly a very easy thing. But, I didn’t want to give up on my mission of looking for a job. So, for the next 8/9 months, all I did was to search for new jobs everywhere and apply for them. Then, one day, I got an interview call from one of the prestigious accounting firms of my country, and that too was from a town that wasn’t too far away from me. Then, the life-changing moment arrived one day when I got an interview call from one of the renowned accounting firms of my country and was offered a job on the spot.

It was one of the most exciting moments of my life, but unfortunately, there was nobody with me then to share the excitement.

Anyway, I was so excited because it opened up many windows of opportunities that were lying ahead of my life. I was thrilled also because it would allow me to move out of my little town and explore the world a little on my own. Finally, needless to say, the prospect of earning a lot of money in the future was also something which excited me after getting my first job.

