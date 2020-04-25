This is the IELTS CUE CARD on: Describe a time when you were excited
You should say:
– Where you were?
– When it was?
– Who you were with?
– explain why were you excited?
Many things happen in our life that make us happy and excited. So, anyway, today I would like to talk about one of those many things that made me excited immensely, and it was when I got my first job about 10 years ago.
Back then, I had just finished my university study and came back to my hometown in order to live with my parents up until I found a job. Of course, my parents were not exactly in a hurry like me, as far as finding a job was concerned since they rather wanted me to stay with them and start some kind of business instead of finding a job. But, I wanted to get a job in a big city and leave my little, old town.
So, I started to apply for jobs, one after another, but soon I realized that getting a decent job wasn’t exactly a very easy thing. But, I didn’t want to give up on my mission of looking for a job. So, for the next 8/9 months, all I did was to search for new jobs everywhere and apply for them. Then, one day, I got an interview call from one of the prestigious accounting firms of my country, and that too was from a town that wasn’t too far away from me. Then, the life-changing moment arrived one day when I got an interview call from one of the renowned accounting firms of my country and was offered a job on the spot.
It was one of the most exciting moments of my life, but unfortunately, there was nobody with me then to share the excitement.
Anyway, I was so excited because it opened up many windows of opportunities that were lying ahead of my life. I was thrilled also because it would allow me to move out of my little town and explore the world a little on my own. Finally, needless to say, the prospect of earning a lot of money in the future was also something which excited me after getting my first job.
Well, I am a person who doesn’t get excited easily.
I don’t like to talk much, you can say, I am an introvert.
However, once I was thrilled after watching the dance performance of an artist in Italy.
I was extremely impressed by her talent, and she was perfect.
I was in Varese with my family.
We were on a road trip to Italy from Zermatt.
We witnessed this extraordinary dance performance around 3-4 years ago.
It wasn’t not only me, but my wife was also under the spell of her remarkable show. It was like our bodies were also dancing with her.
However, we didn’t go to any concert hall to see her talent neither we had any plan.
We were wandering on the roads of the city, and suddenly, we saw her entertaining the crowd at a public place.
The audience was cheering and applauding her, and her focus was on her passion.
Everyone enjoyed the show.
The costume was also very impressive, and it was white and the wings were delicately beautiful; She looked like an angel.
The way she moved her wings, I have no words to explain how real the show was. I felt like I was watching a 3-d movie. This was the act that excited me the most.
My daughter also loved the show and expressed her desire to be like her.
All in all, it was one of a few things which made me excited, and I was super thrilled.
Like a lot of people, I’m a huge Apple fan. I watch all the keynotes, read all the rumors about unreleased products, and generally get very exited when something new and interesting surfaces.
A couple of years ago I was eagerly watching the latest product announcement. The new Apple Watch was being announced and it was everything I hoped it would be; I was ecstatic.
I made a note of the release date, and was almost counting down the days until launch day. I couldn’t have been more excited but tried to think about other things instead.
On the morning of its release I woke up bright and early and made my way to the Apple Store in time for its opening. I didn’t think there would be much of a crowd, but a lot of people had the same idea as me and a long line had formed before my arrival.
I felt crestfallen because I feared they’d run out of the model and color that I wanted. But I had my fingers crossed and hoped for the best.
As I neared the front of the line, my excitement was building. It wasn’t long until I was let in the store and my credit card was out, paying for this product I’d so eagerly awaited.
I raced home, ready to unbox it. My housemate saw me and couldn’t believe I was so enthusiastic about this gadget.
People celebrate personal events like birthdays, marriage anniversaries and even days of personal achievements like scoring good scores in a test or doing well on a work project. People also celebrate festivals like Christmas, Diwali, Holi and so on.
How do people celebrate their personal events?
I don’t know what others do but, in my family, we invite friends and family for dinner and spend quality time with each other. Sometimes we go out to restaurants and sometimes we invite people to our home.
How much time do people need to prepare for celebrations?
I think people generally are busy nowadays and for events like birthdays, festivals most people do not spend a lot of time preparing. However, for marriages, people even spend weeks preparing as it a once in lifetime kind of celebration.
Do you think it is necessary to spend some money on celebrations?
I think celebrations are about sharing our joys and our excitement with each other. They are about spending quality time with each other. So, I don’t think spending money is important. It is about being together and doing fun activities like dancing etc.