This is the IELTS CUE CARD on: Describe a Time When You Enjoyed Free Time

You should say: When it was?

Where you were?

What you did?

How you felt about it?

Well, I always enjoy my leisure time because it is the best time when I can do those things which I can’t do while am working.

Here, I would like to talk about a situation when I enjoyed my free time a lot.

1 month ago, when I completed my senior secondary, then one of my friends invited me to a party and suddenly I got Excited because it has been a long time I have attended any party.

As I was free from my studies and had no work to do then, I agreed to visit that party.

That party was arranged in the old wild restaurant which is located in my hometown, therefore it was quite feasible (easy) for me to go there.

Firstly, we had our meal at the restaurant then we went to do the dance.

After spending two hours there I was getting bored, so my friends and I decided to watch a movie which was released on that day.

That movie was of my favorite Bollywood actor Salman khan, I felt extremely excited and joyful because it was a stress buster for me, being free from studies there was no pressure on my mind so I felt really good after enjoying my free time with my classmates.

So, this was a time when I enjoyed my free time a lot.