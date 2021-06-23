The scientific style of writing is not about a pile of complex phrases but a specific narrative scheme. For example, the task of the text of the course work is to convince the reader (supervisor) that you are right. To do this, you need to apply the classical formula of persuasion, invented by ancient Greek philosophers: thesis – argument – example. To make your persuasion more convincing, you can use a three-point thesis statement.

What is a Three-Point Thesis Statement

Some writing aspects appear to be more challenging than the others. Most college and high school students know how hard it sometimes is to formulate a quality thesis statement. You can be a skilled writer and approach writing assignments with enthusiasm or a struggling one and dread them, but understanding how to craft a good thesis statement will help you write an A-grade worth paper.

The thesis statement is the core of any essay. It can be one or two sentences at the end of the introduction paragraph that let the reader understand what you want to share or inform. If you formulate your thesis statement correctly, it will read much like an outline in the form of a sentence. An essay without or with a vague thesis statement will be harder to write and more challenging for the reader to understand and follow.

A formal three-point thesis statement consists of the following main components: a narrow and defined topic, a claim, and the reasons to support it.

How to Write Three-Point Thesis Statement

A three-point thesis statement is a sentence that consolidates three main segments: a topic, an assertion, and facts to support the main claim. If you want a strong thesis statement, you need to make sure to include all three of these points.

Firstly, identify the topic you want to write about and try to narrow it down as much as you can. For example, clothing is a too broad thesis statement topic. You can narrow it down to the uniforms, which can still be too vague. School uniforms are an excellent example of a narrowly defined topic.

After that, make a specific assertion about the chosen topic. It is your opinion about the topic, which still needs to be debatable and socially relevant.

Lastly, include facts that will support the assertion you made. They are the “because” part of the thesis statement. The majority of essays require at least three reasons to support a claim properly. They should be specific without going into too much detail.

A Three-Point Thesis Statement Example

Let’s have a look at the following three-point thesis statement and take it into pieces:

“A school uniform should be obligatory, as it makes the school safer, promotes school spirit, and saves the parents’ money.”

Step 1 – The topic – “a school uniform.”

Comment: This topic issocially relevant.

Step 2 – An assertion – “should be obligatory.”

Comment: According to the writer’s position, the school uniform is significant. This claim will act as the essay basis.

Step 3 – Support with the facts – “makes the school safer,” “promotes school spirit,” and “saves the parents’ money.”

Comment: Three reasons justify the writer’s claim.