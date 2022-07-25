If you’re not already using 4 benzoyl peroxide face wash to combat your acne, then you are really missing out, as thousands of people enjoy the benefits that it offers every day.

Benzoyl peroxide (BP) is perfect for controlling breakouts and acne, due to its powerful comedolytic, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Its chief action is to break down comedones, which are essentially the plugs that form in pores when they become clogged.

We’ve created this blog for those of you who might have been using the product wrong, leading to poor results. As with any skincare product, there are right and wrong ways to use them, so we aim to provide some clarity that might make you reconsider.

The Steps to Follow When Using 4 Benzoyl Peroxide Face Wash

Here are the 4 steps you need to take to give your BP wash the best chance of ridding you of those troublesome spots. They’re not complicated, but they must be followed to the letter.

Step 1 – Gentle Cleansing

So, our first step is to cleanse the face gently. We do this to remove all the sunscreen, oil, dirt, makeup and mascara that might have built up on the skin. If you skip this step, then the BP can’t get down to the pores to unblock them, so it’s much less effective.

Should you simply lather on the BP wash, then you might cause irritation, as you’ll be wiping all of the debris, dirt and oil over your face, not actually cleaning it.

Step 2 – Lather in Acne-Prone Areas

Our next step is to wet the face and lather the BP face wash up in areas that are most prone to acne. If you have any breakouts on your chest or back, you can apply it to those areas too, so long as they’ve been cleaned properly first.

When applying your 4 benzoyl peroxide face wash, it’s best to use a gentle circular motion with your fingertips, as this will physically push the BP into the pores, allowing it to better clear them out.

Step 3 – Leave On For 2-3 Minutes

Next, once your BP lather has been spread properly, everywhere it needs to be, you’ll then be leaving it in place for no longer than 2-3 minutes. This gives the active ingredients the time they need to work their magic. This mask you’ve created will protect your skin from the inside out.

Step 4 – Rinse-Off & Moisturize

Now it’s time to rinse the mask off completely with water and while your skin is still damp, apply a non-comedogenic moisturizer to prevent dryness. BP can lead to dryness and peeling – because of what it does – so this will counteract it and leave your skin feeling moist and supple.

‘Oil-free’ is another term you should look for in your moisturizer, as some of the gloopier, thicker brands can lead to problems for acne sufferers. However, if you’re carrying this out in the morning, try a gentle, non-comedogenic moisturizer with SPF for protection against UV rays.

Follow These Steps & Get the Most Out of Your BP Wash

That’s it – our simple, 4-step plan for getting the most out of 4 benzoyl peroxide face wash. Sometimes, all it takes is a few adjustments to get the results you’re looking for, so if you’ve had a bad experience with this kind of product before, maybe it’s worth another try?

Acne can make you miserable, of that, there is little doubt, but if all it takes to overcome it is using a product like this the right way, why wouldn’t you?