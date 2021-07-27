S&P 500 is probably the most globally famous and the most traded index in the world of finance. What is that? Here’s a brief overview.

What is it?

S&P is a stock market index. It shows how the US stock market is doing, in general. It’s important to note that there are several S&P indices that differ in the sector and the number of stocks included. The one we are speaking about is the S&P 500 that contains the 500 largest companies listed in the US stock exchange.

What’s interesting about it?

Many traders tend to think that the S&P reflects global stock market trends. It does so only inasmuch as the American largest corporations affect the global financial landscape. Still, there are other stock markets and other indices – Asian and European, for example, and they may significantly differ in their behavior and trends from those of the US.

Where to find it

In MetaTrader (MT4/MT5), you go to CFD Futures and choose SP 500.

In FBS Trader, in the Indices section, find US500.

How to trade it

Among all the indices, the S&P 500 is the easiest to trade because you’ll always be updated on its movements. Bloomberg, CNN, Reuters, any other media channel or website that enjoys global attention will always keep it in the main headlines for you because the S&P 500 is the main point of reference whenever we’re speaking about the American corporate landscape and business environment.

One practical tip to trade the S&P 500 is to check the market sentiment before the US session opens: US futures may be a good indicator of that. For example, if you open a media channel, and it says that the US Futures aim to the upside, that’ll likely – but not necessarily – mean that the S&P 500 will most probably move upwards when the market opens. Conversely, with the US Futures tick down, it may be an indication that the coming session of the market may be dull and bearish – with the corresponding behavior of the S&P.