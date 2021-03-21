Opening a web design Galway business was certainly one of the things I am most proud of as in addition to ensuring total economic independence, it put me in a position to meet enlightened entrepreneurs, high-level professionals, and above all the satisfaction of achieving results that I never would have. Imagined getting. Let’s see what I have learned in these first years of activity, with the hope that my experience will be useful to you and also visit my website for more details https://cliquedmedia.com/web-design-galway/. Obviously, it will help a lot.

What it takes to open a web design Galway business

From the bureaucratic point of view, as for all professional activities, also to start a web agency it is necessary to open the VAT number, register with the chamber of commerce, send the certified notification of start of business opening of the social security position and the position to report the opening of the business. It is advisable to contact your accountant to fulfill all these bureaucratic burdens and to comply. From a strategic point of view, a promotion plan is needed in order to obtain a constant flow of new customers. This is perhaps the most critical aspect and for this reason I will deepen this discussion in the next paragraphs explaining how I regularly acquire new customers.

From an operational point of view, specialized professionals are needed based on the services offered: the web developer for programming, the web designer for frontend graphics, the SEO Specialist for search engine optimization, the Ad Words consultant for pay per click, the Web Analytics Specialist for the analysis of web metrics and conversion rate optimization, etc. The quantity of figures to have in the workforce depends on the range of action of the web agency, which can vary greatly depending on whether it deals only with programming and creation of websites or if it also goes into the field of online promotion.

For this reason, opening a web design Galway business in Ireland is a possible formula provided that the actual production of the services is carried out by the above specialists. If, on the other hand, Ireland is limited only to the delivery of procedures to be applied, it is certainly a useless formula since specialized know-how cannot be transmitted in the short and medium term and this is one of the reasons why after the boom a few years ago, today almost all franchising initiatives in this sense have proved unsuccessful.

Costs to open a web agency

Data for established costs related to bureaucratic formalities that should be around a few thousand euros and even less, with regard to the costs to open a web agency affect by way of example:

The presence or absence of the physical location (rent, electricity, etc.);

The quality and quantity of equipment (computers, monitors, etc.);

The software needed to carry out the activities (SEO Power Suite, Ahrefs , etc.);

The advertising investment to find customers (SEO, Ad Words, Facebook Ads, etc. );

The training courses to acquire specialist (know how advanced course SEO, eCommerce development , over Ad Words, during Google Analytics, etc.);

To this end, it is advisable to develop a business plan to plan investments based on the objectives set. Furthermore, all the costs listed can be deducted from the taxes to be paid and therefore partially recovered.

How to find clients to start your own web design Galway business

Surely one of the fundamental aspects to keep a web design business open and make it profitable , consists in always satisfying the acquired customers but also promoting oneself in order to obtain a constant flow of new customers. Keep in mind that most users when they arrive on our site will have little or no knowledge of who we are and how we work. These users could therefore be skeptical in purchasing our services or more simply in getting in touch with us, especially if burned by previous past experiences.

To enable them to become our customers, they need to be aware of our reliability and our expertise:

Reliability is given by our ability to fulfill the promises made during negotiations and can be transmitted to potential customers such as showing them the way we work, or the results for other customers.

The competence is given by our experience, the studies carried out, and if the projects of web design and eCommerce development , we have worked on and can be transmitted to potential customers by providing them with useful information about their project.

Of course this does not mean absolutely free consultancy, but simply suggesting some useful aspects about the potential client’s project to make him perceive our level of competence.

The best customers come from recommendations

Unlike the public sector, where recommendations are almost always synonymous with inability, in the private sector receiving recommendations is something very positive because it is synonymous with validity and competence. Over the years, I have acquired several new clients thanks to recommendations made by previously acquired clients who recommended my consulting services to their acquaintances. This allowed me to have a constant flow of new revenues which were added to the customers obtained thanks to the positioning on the search engines of my site, which we will discuss in the next paragraph.

The best clients come from SEO and web design

Ever since I started this business, I have always been driven by results convinced that in life facts count above everything. For this reason I have constantly worked to position my site for keywords related to the SEO and web niche , thus objectively demonstrating my skills to all those looking for an expert and also competent SEO consultant for their project. The results obtained have allowed me to collaborate with many web agencies, to be able to work on projects for famous brands, and to gain experience in competitive niches.

Is it worth opening a web design agency?

As for all activities, I believe that with competence, organization and programming also opening a web agency is worthwhile despite the ever increasing competition in this sector and the period of economic crisis we are experiencing. I hope that now you have clearer ideas if you want to open and start a web design business, but for any questions about it do not hesitate to use the comments.