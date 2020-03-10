Most of the content you consume on social media is video.

And basically, each platform has a way to save the video for later or perhaps a better option for sharing it with other people on the same platform.

But when it comes to Instagram, things are a little tight.

Yes, there is an option to reshare, using third-party applications, but it’s not the perfect way.

Maybe you want to share the video on WhatsApp or other platforms natively.

The best option would be to save it to your mobile phone so that you can send it to the platform of your choice.

So this is how you can save an Instagram video on your Android phone

My favorite option to save Instagram videos on my mobile phone is Snaptube.

It’s a fantastic app and we’ve talked about it several times on our blog.

It not only allows you to download videos from Instagram but other platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube.

And since it violates Google’s terms and policies, it isn’t available in the Play Store.

But you can still download the Snaptube APK file from other sources and upload it to your Android mobile device.

APK Mirror is our favorite website we trust when it comes to downloading APK files.

Once you download the apk to your Android device, you can upload it to sideload.

If you don’t already know how to sideload apps on Android mobile devices, you can read this article that talks about them in detail.

But in simple terms, you need to allow your Android phone to install apps from unknown sources.

You can do this simply by checking the box when your mobile phone requests you, while you are installing in APK on your mobile phone. For More information, you can read this post.

Copy the URL of the Instagram video file you want to download to your Android mobile device, then paste it in the search box that appears at the top of the snaptube app.

The Instagram page that hosts the video will open within the snaptube app with an option to download the video.

In some cases, you will also be able to select the quality of the video you want to download.

If you are using a Wi-Fi connection, choose the highest quality possible.

Likewise, you can also download videos from other platforms and all you have to do is copy the link of the video and paste it into Snaptube.

If you are thinking of saving Instagram videos on your PC using the Instagram desktop interface, you can copy the link of the video and paste it into web apps such as save Instagram videos.