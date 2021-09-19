If you stick to a strict evening skincare routine, you can expect to wake up with revived and revitalized skin. Instead, you wake up with dark bags under your eyes and a tired, worn-out appearance. So much for a peaceful night’s sleep. Lack of sleep, dehydration, and genetic disposition all contribute to dark circles and bags under the eyes. We need more than eye cream to see significant improvement because dark under-eye circles are caused by a variety of factors.

Why Do You Have Dark Circles?

To treat dark circles, you must first figure out what is causing them. There could be a genetic factor. But, the most common cause of under eye dark circles is facial anatomy. Shadowing that appears as dark circles under the eyes may result from “sunken eyes.” The appearance of the under-eye area can also be affected by ageing. As we get older, dark circles under our eyes become more noticeable.

However, dark circles are not always inherited. Fatigue, stress, eye muscle weakening, and ageing are all possible causes. Besides, the under eye area also gets negatively affected by alcohol, smoking, and excessive caffeine consumption.

Certain medical conditions, can also have a major effect on the under-eye. This dark discoloring can be caused by systolic illnesses such as wasting syndrome, which causes bodily weakness and wasting as a result of a severe chronic illness, gastrointestinal diseases such as celiac disease, thyroid problems, and hormonal imbalances. Some people suffer from eczema, contact dermatitis, or food allergies. Dark circles under the eyes can be caused by iron, gold, and cancer treatments as well.

Why Eye Creams Don’t Give Results?

Although eye creams can tighten, brighten, and de-puff the eyes, they frequently fail to remove dark circles, particularly those caused by heredity or ageing. You cannot “remove” dark eye rings caused by your facial structure. External factors may contribute to under-eye bags. If your dark circles are caused by allergies or a lack of sleep, lotions can help.

How To Get Rid Of Dark Circles

Visiting a dermatologist may be your best bet for reducing stubborn dark circles. A dermatologist will use fillers, peels, and lasers to give you a more youthful and awake appearance with a significant difference.

PRP Therapy (Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy)

Microneedling and PRP fill in volume loss areas and smooth out hollows, making under-eye hollows less noticeable.

Chemical Peeling

Light chemical peels improve the skin around the eyes.

Lasers

Laser treatment can also be used to treat pigmentation under the eyes.

Fillers for Dark Circles

Under-eye dermal filler based on hyaluronic acid produces the most dramatic results. The most effective way to treat dark circles is with under-eye filler. They work by filling in the hollows around the eyes, making them brighter and shadow-free. The filler is injected into the tear trough for a period of 24 months.

The End Result

While under eye treatments can help with puffiness, crow’s feet, and fine wrinkles, dark circles frequently necessitate more attention. Fillers, chemical peels, and lasers can all lighten the under eye area depending on the cause. A dermatologist consultation can ensure that you receive the best treatment for your specific needs.