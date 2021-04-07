Despite all the modern technology and services, did you know that many Australians still rely on a private well for their water supply? The obvious benefit to this system is that you don’t need to pay utility companies for their water. The obvious drawback is that you need to filter this well water effectively otherwise you could face illnesses, diseases, damaged piping, and more.

Importance of Filtering Well Water

Why should you filter your well water? For one thing, wells on private land are the responsibility of the landowner. The Environmental Protection Agency doesn’t help to keep the well safe for consumption and doesn’t have any other accountability when it comes to your well. With no regulation, your well water could contain pathogens that carry diseases as well as dirt, metals, and other contaminants. In other words, all the things you don’t want to put into your body.

Testing Your Well Water

Before doing anything else with your well, it’s best to have the water tested. Especially when you’re using this water for consumption, you need to check it for bacteria, coliform, nitrates, and various other contaminants. As well as the local health department, you’ll also receive help from services in this area.

Also, you should practice sensible well management and maintenance. In other words, don’t keep septic tanks or livestock yards within 50 feet of the well. Also, don’t keep petroleum tanks within 100 feet or manure stacks within 250 feet of the well.

Filtering Your Well Water

If the testing phase doesn’t highlight any major problems, the next step is to filter the well water to make it safe for use in and around the home. As well as thinking of your own personal health, filtering also makes it safer for the piping and appliances in your home.

The good news is that advanced aqua clear water systems are all you need, and you’ll find many reliable solutions with one online search. Even if you don’t use well water, a home filtration system keeps all water high-quality and prevents problems. This means a better taste when drinking water or using it in other drinks, healthier skin and hair, longer life for your appliances, and longer-lasting clothes too.

When comparing products, you’ll notice that there are three different types of home filtration system:

Countertop – As the name suggests, this system is attached to individual taps and is normally the easiest to install. The water is filtered as it leaves the faucet and normally a layperson can get started with little knowledge.

Under the Sink – This time, the system is placed underneath the sink and it handles more water coming into the home. Again, the system is fairly easy to install but filtration only occurs at the individual point at which you install the system.

Whole Home – Finally, most homeowners find that a whole home filtration system is best because they don’t need to worry about any water entering their home. Rather than focusing on a single sink or tap, all water is filtered before entering the home. This time, the complexity of the system means that you’ll probably need a professional service to assist with the installation – your home will need some modifications (especially when using well water to supply the property).

Well water is an efficient solution to save money and become more self-sufficient, but it also has many dangers if you aren’t properly testing and filtering the supply!