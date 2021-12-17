BigCommerce is the most famous eCommerce software development platform across the globe and was used by many merchants before taking crucial steps in the internet world by making their online stores and selling anyone and everyone that comes across it.

BigCommerce is a SaaS (Software as a Service) platform that has gained popularity through SEO services. BigCommerce SEO tips bring to your business have become known as the one-stop solution for various people, as it offers you and your store everything that your business needs without any third party.

BigCommerce has come a long way as the one-stop solution for many people, as it offers your business without intervention from external parties. From web hosting, offering multiple marketing and dispensing channels to multiple different payment gateway options, BigCommerce covers it all. But one thing that has struck user attention is the Bigcommerce SEO services built into the system.

What is Bigcommerce SEO optimization, and why is it important?

Search engine optimization is one of the most important cornerstones of digital marketing and marketing tools that are highly important for any business, especially online. Today, online business owners focus on social media marketing and paid advertisement, where you have to keep paying, again and again, to keep the ad on the go. BigCommerce SEO expert services are scientific wizardry that helps your website grow higher than other tools.

Wondering how SEO will help you amplify your online presence? What SEO does is that it helps you target your word with your material, helping you rank the content higher on any search engine. For instance, Google focuses on ranking the searches higher that answers the queries of its searcher in the best way possible. The SEO algorithm answers the most queries using the exact keywords, helping it rank higher and presenting your website to the right audience at the right time.

Bigcommerce SEO companies integrate different business aspects, such as marketing, social media campaigning, or copywriting, and have been found to deliver the highest Return on Investment (ROI) for online businesses. Also, once you have ranked higher on search engines, sales automatically flow in, making it a less expensive and more BigCommerce SEO professional help for business owners.

How to use BigCommerce SEO for the success of your business?

BigCommerce SEO is an in-built tool in the eCommerce platform beforehand, so the business owners do not have to worry about integrating it into the system from elsewhere. In addition, BigCommerce SEO offers their control panel, where the spaces provided to help you enter the exact content that the SEO needs and will, in turn, get your website rank higher on the SERPs of Google, Bing, etc.

With keyword targeting and SEO-specific content, your website will gain customers, and your brand will become easily discoverable for people on the search engines.

Now that you know what it does to attract users to your website, here’s how you can use BigCommerce SEO professional help for your business.

Use of SSL Certification

Secure Socket layer, popularly known as SSL, offers a secure version of a website and is highly search engine friendly. However, sites fall under the HTTP:// category without SSL, whereas those with SSL have HTTPS:// in their web names. While this may seem like a substantial evident difference now, when browsing over the internet, all search engines warn unsecured web pages whenever you open a non-SSL user website, which can scare the audience away and essentially affect sales of any store.

With BigCommerce SEO optimization, you get an SSL certificate as an in-built feature to all its users, making it a highly stable platform that offers features of upgrading your standard plans with better versions of SSL or integrating their SSL certificate if they please.

Register your BigCommerce store with Google Search Console

Google is the most used search engine throughout the world and has become an everyday phrase for people saying “Google it” rather than anything else. This leads to the fact that, to reach maximum audience and footfall for your website with Google Search Console.

Bigcommerce SEO optimization makes Google aware that your website exists. If you have two versions, secure and non-secure, you should register both into the system, making the searchers find you through some keyword or another.

Integration with Google Analytics

BigCommerce offers users automatic analysis and analytics through its built-in tools, allowing businesses to measure better where they stand. Still, for SEO, it may not be enough. Business owners need to step ahead and integrate Google analytics to find out their organic reach through that search engine.

To begin with, you use Google analytics to configure the organic traffic visibility metrics and user engagement techniques to bring more information on your BigCommerce SEO that can help them further improve their outcome.

Ensures Myriad Device friendly interface and responsive behavior of your store

Since most users are tech-savvy and are looking for the latest greatest application updates for myriad devices, your online store must cater to that segment of the market. BigCommerce SEO companies optimize web pages with a few-built themes and make your web page highly mobile responsive with high AMPs. This allows BigCommerce SEO experts to optimize the market through the responsiveness of various platforms so that people can view the store on the go. This has proved beneficial for the business’s success, so even if you decide on investing a hefty amount in BigCommerce SEO services, you should go ahead with it.

Wrapping Up

BigCommerce SEO is a prerequisite for your business’s online success today. You will never earn clicks if you fail to optimize your store for search engine visibility. BigCommerce SEO services offer users a bounty of SEO features and tools that will escalate your brand’s online authority and awareness necessary for an online business to turn into an eCommerce powerhouse.

Online dominance for your business starts with BigCommerce SEO optimization!