Relocation is a complex task. One of the most difficult tasks during the moving process is to ship your car from one state to another. If you are also thinking about how you will move your car check it out here. This is just the perfect guide for you providing you the required knowledge for shipping your car.

Procedure to transport:

Hiring shippers is the best way to transport your vehicle. But many people think that hiring shippers is very expensive and they can’t afford it but if they consider the whole scenario of transporting the car by themselves then this can end up paying even more.

Tips to choose shippers!!!

Choose a proper reputable company or a trustworthy shipper to transport the car. Check out these tips:

Check the experience: If a company is in the same business for long years then there is an extra assurance that you will get good quality shipping services. Affordable: Choose a company that offers a great quality of services at an affordable cost. Paying less and getting good services is always a good option. Customer reviews : When looking for a good shipping company, it is important to choose the one with good customer reviews and has a good reputation in the market.

Procedure to ship:

Step no. 1: Use the above tips to find a car shipping company. Hire only the one who is properly licensed to ship the vehicles from one state to another. This is one of the biggest tasks to do while shipping your car.

Step no. 2: You should have the proper details regarding your car like what is the make and model of the car? Tell all the details as asked by the shippers about the car.

Step no. 3: Choose the method of shipping like whether you want to ship it into an enclosed container or open-air container. You should choose the method according to the condition of the car. Also, tell the condition of the car like whether it is in running condition or not.

Step no. 4: Spend a bit of extra time and get the quotes from two to three shippers to get a good deal. Compare the cost and the services carefully. And make sure that you only choose the company with a good reputation in the market.

Step no. 5: You should not hesitate to ask for deals or discounts.

Legal procedure

Procure NOC

When one has to ship his car to another state, then the car is registered again and to do the same you will have to get NOC from the transport office of your area. Some original documents are to be handled by the official. Such as- your driving license, address proof, insurance and RC of car, letter for the officer, certificate of controlling pollution, etc. After some time your NOC is mailed to you at your address.

Visiting the local Transport Department:

Step two of this procedure involves visiting the local transport department with the photocopies of your relevant documents such as- insurance and controlling pollution certification, driving license, your car registration number, NOC procured, an application( form 28), a document showing the amount paid as road tax and car loan papers if taken, etc. Make sure that all these documents are up to date and are legally valid.

Submission of the documents:

Now further one is responsible to submit the above-written documents to the recruited official in the local department of traffic to get the NOC from the same. They also charge some amount as legal fees by the official process. Generally, one has to wait for some time to procure the NOC and after getting the same, one can immediately again go for the registration of the vehicle according to the region, one is reallocating to.

Registration of the car again:

Now after receiving the NOC, one needs to apply for re-registration in the applicable office of the current state you have shifted to. There is official processing for the same.

Some documents are to be handled to the new state’s office, like- driving license, previous registration number of the car, NOC obtained, some forms such as- form 33, 27 and form 22, certification of the controlling pollution, address proof card, and some of your photos and ensure that size should be same as photographs used for passport, etc.

After the handling of these documents, within some weeks, one will get a brand-new registration number of their car following the current state.

Paying the road tax:

The last step involves paying some amount as a road tax via demand draft. The officer calculates the amount to be paid following the invoice for the car and after paying the specific amount you can also get back your previous tax.

Follow all these steps so that you can easily ship the car to another state. You must avoid all car shipping mistakes when moving a vehicle. The car is one of your priciest possessions and it is important that you take care of it while shipping. Choose the right car shipping company and follow this guide to ensure safe car transportation.