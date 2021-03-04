The classifieds websites have been successful since their inception due to the ease of buying / selling they have had. But recently, anyone who wants to earn a living with a classifieds website must meditate and think well about what niche, region or content we want to offer.

In order to monetize a classified ads website, we must not only have a winning niche. We must know and have in hand what methods or ways are the best to monetize any classified site so that its marketplace is successful. Today we are going to discover the 6 most used and most lucrative methods to make money with a classifieds website.

1. Premium Ad

It is probably the best known and most used method by the large classified sites. Stand out an ad above the rest. A priori this may not seem like a lucrative thing, but when your site starts to gain traction, and there are thousands or perhaps millions of ads, standing out above the rest are an advantage for marketers who will pay fortunes to be highlighted. This system is widely used on car or Real Estate websites, but it is applicable to almost all marketplaces and classifieds. Be careful; do not use this method as to earn money in the short term, since it is nonsense that someone wants to stand out on a website with few ads. Nobody will pay!

2. Go up to First Position

Another of the most typical functions of classified ads websites. The buyer of a classifieds website is someone who wants quick results, they need to access the content they want at the same moment they are looking, and otherwise they would go to a street store. That is why being in the first or first positions are a competitive advantage to sell your product. When many sellers offer the same or almost the same, at the same price the buyer looks at the top positions.

This method is very lucrative since sellers compete with each other to always be in first position and can leave a lot of money for the classifieds website. It is widely used on adult / relationship websites.

3. Banners

How many millions of times have I heard that if there are no banners on a website you cannot generate income or money. It is totally a lie, especially when you have a more powerful platform than a simple website, a marketplace or classifieds website. Banners have always been a source of residual income for many and very lucrative for few. In order to earn something decent we need a lot of visitors on our website and that can take us years. So once there is traffic, it is easier to convert the user into money with another method than with banners. In addition, the look and feel of the web can be damaged by third-party content. If you want to know how to put banners on your website to generate income, here is the guide

4. Pay to Publish

As simple and easy as this. If someone wants to publish on your site they must pay. This system is the most used on job websites. They are very niche websites (people looking for work and companies that offer work). If you are a company and you want to post a job where there are millions of candidates looking, you must pay.

To publish a job and have it seen by companies with the best ratings, you have to pay. This way we make sure that only the top companies and those of the best quality can do the job.

5. Affiliates

This is another of the easiest ways to earn money with your classified ads website and one of the most used on the internet. It consists of publishing products on your website that are actually links to other websites to end up making the purchase there, for the redirection or for completing the purchase you receive a commission. To get great income we go back to the beginning, we need a large volume of traffic, but it can be very lucrative. Big “affiliates” are Amazon, and eBay, etc. You can offer all their products and if your visitors buy something you earn a commission.

6. Premium Memberships

For me one of the best and most accepted methods by the client. It’s about offering different plans for uploading ads. Each plan allows you to upload a number of different ads with more features (photos, URL, etc.). The plans have different prices depending on the options you can make.

As you can see, most monetization models are based on large amounts of traffic and SEO, so before creating payment plans we recommend working on generating traffic.