I will talk to you about the various types of lithium batteries that are on sale, and we will also see what to check and how to prepare the electrical system so that these batteries are managed in the best possible way, and their duration is preserved over time.

Lithium batteries have undeniable advantages, are a little more complex than their lead cousins. They can be damaged and therefore have a much shorter life if some particular conditions occur, which I list below:

If they are subjected to a charge with too high voltages

If the charging voltage is not interrupted or at least significantly lowered as soon as the batteries reach 100% (in other words, if they are overcharged)

If they are kept 100% charged for long periods

If the voltage falls below a minimum permitted threshold

If they are recharged when the temperature is too low (usually below 0 degrees Celsius).

All these points indicate rather important critical issues which, if not controlled and avoided, can greatly shorten the life of a very expensive lithium battery.

Just think that it is enough to discharge your very expensive lithium battery even once beyond the minimum limit allowed to make it unusable.

The BMS controls everything.

Therefore we need an electronic device that constantly monitors lithium batteries’ vital parameters, so they can always remain in good health. This gadget is called Battery Management System, more commonly known as BMS.

Each 100 AMP hour lithium battery (or lithium battery bank) must have a BMS that controls everything and intervenes if it detects anomalies in one of those very important values we saw a moment ago.

But what exactly does this BMS do

Check that the battery voltage does not rise or fall beyond the maximum/minimum values ​​allowed; if this happens, disconnect it from the rest of the circuit before it suffers irreversible damage.

Check that the battery’s temperature does not increase beyond a certain level. Otherwise, disconnect it.

Check that during the recharging phase, the temperature is not below the critical threshold (about zero degrees centigrade). Otherwise, it interrupts the charge (the discharge, on the other hand, can continue up to much lower temperatures)

Usually, it also constantly checks the voltage balance of the various cells that make up the battery. A 12v battery comprises 4 identical cells, each with a nominal 3.2 Volts, connected in series (4 cells with a nominal 3.2 Volts make a total of a battery with a nominal 12.8 Volts). These 4 cells must always have the same voltage: only small differences of the order of a few hundredths of a Volt are allowed, and if these differences increase, the balancer will provide, in some way that we will see later, to equalize the values.

In short, this BMS is a real sentinel. Always be careful to check that all the vital parameters of the battery are within the design limits.

Many types of BMS are found on the market, with different characteristics, more or less high quality, and naturally at very different costs.

Can today’s prices vary from 5-7 dollars up to 300 dollars?

The differences between an economic and a more expensive one do not concern only the lesser or greater reliability but also the technical characteristics. The BMS is an overlooked component that sometimes the average user doesn’t even know exists, yet it is critical. In the event of a BMS failure, you will lose the use of your battery completely, and in the worst-case scenario, you could even get into more serious trouble.

For example, I will mention only some aspects (not all) that can make the difference between a good BMS and a mediocre one.

Cell balancing

The voltage balance between the battery cells can be of the “passive” or “active” type. In the first case – typical of the cheaper BMS – the BMS discharges the cells with higher voltage employing resistors until they align with the ones with lower voltage.

Active balancing, on the other hand, requires more sophisticated electronic components, which during the charging phase, divert part of the energy destined for the more charged ones to the more discharged cells until the charge is completely equalized.

Cheaper BMSs sometimes don’t even have a cell balancer circuit.

Maximum bearable current

LiFePO4 battery could accept very high currents in charge and discharge. The best batteries can withstand continuous discharge currents even higher than 5C (i.e., 500% of the battery capacity → 500 Amps for a 100 Ah battery!!!) and charge currents of 1C (100 Amps for a 100 Ah battery ).

Many BMSs have a current limit of only 50 Ampere, so this will be the maximum current that the battery can deliver or with which it can be charged, even if the battery were – for example – 200 Ah.

So be careful because, in this case, the BMS will be the bottleneck and lower the entire system’s performance. But how, we just bought 2000 euros worth of lithium batteries, and then we discover that we can’t even make coffee with the (N)espresso machine or start the diesel engine in case of need? It’s like buying a sports car with a 300hp engine and only using it to get around town.

Presence or absence of temperature sensors

As previously mentioned, lithium batteries are particularly sensitive to extreme temperatures: they suffer if they are kept at temperatures above 40 degrees. Above all, they are irreversibly damaged if charged at temperatures below zero. For this reason, the BMS must have temperature sensors that protect the batteries in the abovementioned cases. It is known that some very cheap BMSs do not have any temperature sensors.