After the pandemic, we could all do with a bit more quality time together. You could invite your friends over for the weekend and spend some time catching up. It’s important to make your guests feel comfortable in your home – whether they’re your best friends or distant family members. A few home comforts can make all the difference to their trip away.

Grab an anytime train ticket so you can collect your guests from the airport and bring them back to your house.

Here are a few ways you can make your guests feel more comfortable in your home.

Tidy up

Make your home like a little staycation for your guests. Tidy up the house and remove any clutter from the surfaces. Give the guest room a deep clean, and layout some clean towels for them to use. You could even fold the towels into a swan shape if you’re feeling fancy.

Invest in a sofa bed

A sofa bed is a perfect solution for smaller properties. You could have a sofa bed in your home office. When guests come over, you can push your work to one side and unfold the sofa bed. Many homes have multifunctional rooms these days – especially with the increase in remote working. We need home offices, a home gym and spare rooms for when people come to stay. Unfortunately, this isn’t always possible with sky-high rent prices and cramped city apartments. Make your space as multifunctional as possible with smart furniture, like a sofa bed.

Provide opportunities for privacy

It can be overwhelming to stay with someone for a few nights. Everyone needs their personal space from time to time. Give your guests privacy in the morning and let them enjoy a lay in. Make coffee and some breakfast for them to eat when they’re ready to socialise again. Sometimes the best thing in the world is to sit in silence with someone else.

Provide a travel guide

If your guests are visiting to see the local area, make them a travel guide with all the top spots . You could provide handy instructions for the local public transport, landmarks and excellent cafes to check out. They will appreciate the thought and might find it useful.

Offer to leave a key

Give them a spare key if you’re going out to work for the day. They can come and go as they please and feel a bit more at home. They don’t want to be stuck at home all day while you’re at work.

Have small gifts waiting

A small gift is a fantastic way to welcome them into your home. Leave a box of chocolates or their favourite snacks on their bed. It’s the small things that make it feel more like home.