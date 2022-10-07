Noon has one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in the Middle East. The company is known for its generous discounts and promotions. The website offers discounts on many popular products, including smartphones. You can save up to 50% off popular brands. There are also special deals on electronics, fashion, groceries, beauty and fragrances.

How to Get the Best Deals in the Yellow Friday sale

Noon is having its most significant sale of the year, known as Yellow Friday. Everything is on sale, and you can get up to 80% off. And, if you are a first-time customer, you can take advantage of a 10% discount code to make your purchase even cheaper.

You can also shop by category. The Noon Yellow Friday sale 2022 offers deals across many popular categories, including fitness, fashion, and accessories. You can also find some fantastic deals on electronics. The Noon Yellow Friday sale is an excellent opportunity to save money on a new iPhone or laptop.

If you’re a Noon VIP, you can also take advantage of special discounts. Mashreq noon VIP credit card holders can get an extra 25 per cent off sale prices, and Mashreq Bank Visa cardholders can get an additional 10% off their purchases. These offers are valid for 12 months, and you must redeem the discount before the expiry date. You’ll also find exclusive discounts on branded items, fashion, and home improvement products.

What You Need to Know About the Yellow Friday sale

The Noon Yellow Friday Sale is one of the most significant e-commerce events in the region. This day offers products at never-before-seen prices. It also provides buy-one-get-one-free deals on various household products and fashion accessories. This sale covers the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, making it an excellent opportunity for customers to take advantage of the best product prices.

The Noon Yellow Friday Sale is a chance to save up to 60-70 percent off home and kitchen appliances. This sale is perfect for those looking to upgrade or replace outdated items. From appliances to furniture to storage spaces to serveware, the Noon Yellow Friday Sale has something for everyone like UAE also KSA.

What to Do When You Get to the Yellow Friday sale

The Noon Yellow Friday sale 2022 is one of the most significant shopping events of the year. This is when millions of items are sold, and never before seen prices are offered to customers. You can get clothes, electronics, and home appliances for a fraction of their regular price.

Noon is also great for getting deals on fitness essentials and health-related products. You’ll find discounts on yoga mats, exercise equipment, and activewear. The sale also includes many of the leading athleisure brands. With these discounts, it’s a great time to invest in the necessities of your home.

How Yellow Friday Can Help Boost the Economy

Noon, the Middle East’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, is gearing up for the biggest shopping weekend of the year with its annual Yellow Friday sale. The online store offers up to 70 percent discounts on various items from electronics to fashion, home goods, and fragrances. The event is expected to generate more than $8.3 billion in revenue for participating retailers.

Noon, a joint venture between Dubai’s Emaar Properties and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has tapped into the same online shopping frenzy as Cyber Monday and Singles’ Day in China. Gulf Arab countries are also investing in developing their e-commerce sectors. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development states that the United Arab Emirates is among the top 10 developing economies.

Conclusion

If you’ve been looking for deals online, the noon yellow Friday sale 2022 is the place to go. The company is running various sales, including flash sales and raffles. Many famous brands are on sale, and customers can take advantage of up to 80% discounts. The company offers leave-at-the-door silent delivery, 100 percent contactless service, and online prepayment. In addition to a range of discounts, customers can also take advantage of the noon VIP loyalty programme, which offers up to 15 per cent cashback on purchases. Customers can use their MASHREQ Bank or Visa credit card during the Yellow Friday sale to save an additional AED 100.