The content here consists of creating a Google Voice number account and using the Google Voice number abroad. Google Voice is the US or Canadian free service. This feature will help you to receive, receive, send and speak and dial phone calls. Google Voice has everything cool. One number to receive all calls free of charge. Compare this number rather than your US number as a proxy number.

It would help if you did not stay in the United States to use this telephone number. No problem with the location or device in the United States; collect phone calls from anywhere. Google Voice Number is the best choice for anyone who does not want to share his or her number with others. You have access to the web version of this application. So, it doesn’t matter whether you’re using a laptop, computer or tablet. From anywhere, you can access your Google Voice accounts.

What is a voice number for Google?

This is a call service from Google VoIP. You can use this single number for your multiple devices. You can also use the Internet and VPN to manage phone calls or messages or voicemail internationally. Do you no longer need to manage a phone number for family and friends, company partners or others? A single dial for each number. Google released this new service on 11 March 2009.

How can I get a Google Voice Number outside the United States?

However, some simple workarounds will help you to allow Google Voice from outside the USA. I have enabled Google Voice from Pakistan, but it should work with other countries in the same procedure.

Step 1: Get the USA phone number. This process should take only five minutes.

Step 2: Download Hotspot Shield and install it (Or you can use Nordvpn also). This is necessary because you can’t sign in from a non-USA IP address on Google Voice. Hotspot Shield may insert audio ads on annoying websites, but the reason that I recommend it is because the software does not require any configuration, and you can deactivate it by clicking right.

Step 3: Start Hotspot Shield, unless it’s on your system already, and then visit IP2Location to confirm your location is listed as “USA” If not, disconnect your existing Hotspot Shield and reconnect to a new IP address.

Step 4: Launch software for Express Talk (you may have previously downloaded this software for activating your local US phone number).

Step 5: Open voice.google.com and sign up with your Google account in your web browser. If you receive an error message saying, “Google Voice in your country isn’t available”, clear your browser cookies and try again. Please follow the below steps to complete the process.

It’s time to pick a phone number from Google Voice. You can enter a US area code and a word to get a memorable telephone number and choose one from the options available. Enter a voicemail four-digit pin, accept and continue the Terms. Enter your local US number on the next screen that rings when someone dials your Google Voice number. Click Now to call me. Google Voice will call your local number, and the Express Talk software should be loud. Please enter the confirmation code using the Express Talk dial pad, and your Google Voice telephone number is ready for use once it is verified.

Next Steps: If you do not have a supported smartphone, you can download or access the Google Voice App on your iPhone/Android directly via m.google.com/voice.