If you wish to know how you can get an erection, then the answer will change depending upon your general health. There are certain things that you can keep in mind to facilitate erections. If you are seeking a long-term solution, you can consult your doctor and receive medical treatment.

It’s normal to face problems getting and maintaining erections occasionally.

Adequate sexual stimulation is the key to get firm erections.

Stress and other psychological problems can impact your ability to get and maintain erections.

Medications and other treatment alternatives are available to cure erection problems effectively.

There are treatments available if your erections aren’t firm enough to complete sexual intercourse.

How Can You Achieve An Erection Right Now?

If your penis is functioning normally and you wish to get an erection right now, you would only require adequate sexual stimulation. This could be:

Visual stimulation: watching an erotic video or erotic situation

watching an erotic video or erotic situation Physical stimulation: touching yourself or being touched by your partner or someone else

touching yourself or being touched by your partner or someone else Mental stimulation: having sexually stimulating thoughts

Sometimes, your erections may take a little longer than usual to happen or to become hard enough to have intercourse. Relax and take your time. Stressing about an erection won’t help and trying penetration with a semi-erect or flaccid penis won’t work.

Erections aren’t always dependable. There may be situations when you’re able to get an erection even when you aren’t trying. At other times, when you actually want one, erections seem unattainable or impossible.

If you’re unable to achieve or maintain erections occasionally, don’t panic. Most men tend to develop erection problems at some point in their lifetime. It’s natural and a part of healthy sexual development.

Erections are caused when blood vessels inside your penis fill up with blood, which makes your penis increase in size. They may last for any length of time ranging from a few seconds to several minutes, depending on numerous things, primarily on how much sexual stimulation is involved.

Can You Get An Erection While You’re Nervous?

Being nervous or anxious about sex makes it difficult to get an erection. If you’ve performance anxiety or are nervous about how you will perform in bed, there are lots of things that you can do.

How to know if performance anxiety is the underlying cause of your erection problems? If you find it challenging to have erections around your sexual partner, but get erections easily while masturbating, then the cause of your problem is likely to be emotional or psychological.

Other causes that might be responsible:

An unhealthy diet

Drinking excessive alcohol

An underlying physical condition

The effects of certain prescription or non-prescription drugs

Solution:

First of all, stop blaming yourself for not being able to get or maintain erections as it can worsen the problem. Stay calm and relaxed and take your time.

Communicate with your partner; this will make you more comfortable around each other, eliminating the associated stress and anxiety.

Consult your general practitioner to determine the underlying cause of your condition. If your cause seems to be psychological rather than physical, he may suggest consulting a mental health specialist.

How Can You Get Erections More Often?

The first-line treatment: Oral medications (PDE-5 inhibitors) are the first-line treatment for erectile dysfunction. Some of the widely used medications are listed below:

Sildenafil

Tadalafil

Vardenafil

Both branded and generic versions of the medications are available on the market which works exactly the same way because of the presence of the same active ingredients.

Viagra is a branded medication that’s safe and effective, however, it’s too expensive. If you wish to attain the same level of effectiveness at lower prices, you can try its generic formulations like Cenforce, Fildena, or Kamagra oral jelly. The active ingredient in these drugs is sildenafil citrate which has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of erectile dysfunction in men.

What Is Kamagra Oral Jelly?

Kamagra oral jelly is an effective medication used for the temporary removal of symptoms associated with erectile dysfunction in men. It is contained in a sachet whose content is meant for single use. The effects of Kamagra oral jelly start within 30 minutes from oral administration. Kamagra oral jelly is easy-to-swallow and comes in a variety of flavors including vanilla, banana, pineapple, butterscotch, etc.

To sum up, the following are some of the benefits of using Kamagra oral jelly:

Fast onset of the effect

Palatable taste

Discreet use

Highly effective

Lowest prices

Some people may develop severe allergic symptoms from Kamagra oral jelly. In case you experience any of the following symptoms, consult your doctor immediately.

Skin reactions

Impaired breathing

Irregular or increased heartbeat

Pain in the arm or chest

Swelling of the facial mucosa

Although it’s rare, some people can develop certain side effects including:

Headache

Nausea

Diarrhea

Bloating

Indigestion

Itching

Sweating

Redness of the face

Facial flushing

Vision changes

Most of these side effects are mild and usually go away on their own once your body adapts to them. However, if they persist or exacerbate with time, talk to your doctor.

How To Avoid Side Effects With Kamagra Oral Jelly?

You can minimize your risk of developing side effects by considering the following tips:

Firstly, talk to your doctor before starting to use Kamagra oral jelly .

. Use the medication exactly as and when prescribed by your doctor.

Do not take more than the recommended dosage of the medication at any time.

If you have any major health conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, etc., inform your doctor. They need to know these details to suggest a suitable treatment alternative.

If you take any medication that can interact with Kamagra oral jelly, do tell your doctor.

