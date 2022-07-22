The joy of graduating after four years in college is great but short-lived. The graduate starts another tough journey of job search. They cannot tell how long it will take due to the conditions employers give. Most of them ask for both academic qualifications and experience.

Unfortunately, job seekers who just graduated have no experience. Many students completed their degrees, graduated, and got a job fast. They learned the secrets of landing a job fast after graduation. These secrets will help you get your first job after college.

Register with job sites

Job sites are one of the best places to start when searching for your first job. Employers will mostly check with the job sites before they advertise for positions. Although many employers ask for experience, many others do not ask. What they look for is the right academic qualification.

Every job site will ask you to upload your resume. The first thing you should do is to create an attractive resume to upload. Being your first time creating a resume, the task might be daunting for you. If you get help from a qualified resume helper, they will create you a professional resume. Get your resume customized to the exact career field you are looking for. It will be easy to get a job fast.

Get someone to mentor you

If you put a little more effort into getting a mentor, you will not fail to get one. The mentor should be someone who has worked or is currently working in any field. If you can get someone working in your preferred field, this will be better.

Talk to your parents or guardian for help with getting a mentor. They can also become your mentor and help you out. You may also talk to someone in business, and they can connect you with the right people. The mentor will show you how they started and give you feedback when you fail.

Network with the right people

A large portion of graduates gets their first job after college through networking. The mistake you can make is to directly ask people to hire you. The better way is to ask them for contacts of people who can hire you. They will likely refer you to someone or hire you themselves.

Do not let all your network be made of the people you graduated together with. It is a disadvantage to you because they are all looking for jobs. Start building your networks while in college. Get a long list of professionals starting with your professors, consultants, and your college alumni. Follow them on social media and remain active in their groups.

Create impressive social media accounts

Many students don’t consider the importance of their social media accounts. They create accounts and use alias names. They post any type of content without minding who sees it or its impact on their career. If you already have social media accounts, change their names and use your proper names. Remove all content that will discredit you before your potential employers.

Take a keen focus on your LinkedIn profile and if you don’t have it, create one. Make sure you include your current academic qualification. Indicate the career field that you are interested in. Many employers search LinkedIn profiles when they want to hire. You might get lucky and be hired by just updating your social media profiles.

Take advantage of the college career center

A lot of students got their first jobs through their college career center. Often, a lot of employers give their information to the centers. They give graduates opportunities to apply for jobs immediately after graduation. Most of the jobs could be paid hourly, but they are worth it for a start.

The career guidance experts at the college might also give graduates ideas of places they can send applications and try their luck. The main advantage is that you can be allowed to visit the centers even after graduation.

Join job boards

Job boards are also commonly called professional development groups. They bring together thousands of members who could be employed or seeking jobs. The only disadvantage is that the majority of the members are job seekers. Job boards can be a great place to get your first job after graduation.

The members post all manner of jobs, and you only need to apply for the job that best fits you. Confirm if a job is genuine before you apply to avoid wasting your precious time. Sometimes they post jobs that require people to work for one day or week only. They are also good for the sake of gaining experience.

Conclusion

Getting your first job after graduation can be difficult. Many employers ask for the experience that fresh graduates do not have. You need to learn several tricks that will help you succeed in your job search. Upload your CV on job search websites or directly send applications to employers. Build a strong network while still in college because you will need it after graduation. Make use of the college career center and get a mentor to help through the process.