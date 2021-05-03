If your medical physician is negligent, you deserve recompense. When it comes to healthcare, medical professionals are responsible for your well-being and safety.

However, when they fail to provide the proper care and there’s a life-threatening error that occurs, it’s in your best interest to file a medical lawsuit.

Are you the victim of medical malpractice? If so, read on to learn how to file a medical negligence lawsuit.

Contact Your Physician

Before you file a medical lawsuit, you should contact the medical professional who performed your treatment or surgery. If there is something that’s gone wrong, they may be able to fix the issue. Plus, if it’s an error resulting from their mistake, they may even perform the corrective service for free.

Notify the Licensing Board

If there is no luck with reaching out to the medical doctor, contact the licensing board that administers the medical licenses. Notifying the board isn’t the same as filing a lawsuit, so they won’t be able to compensate you.

However, if there’s reason to believe that the physician was negligent, the board can put out warnings or reprimand the doctor on your behalf.

Get an Assessment of Your Case

If you experience complications after treatment or surgery, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the doctor was negligent. In many states, patients have to file a certificate of merit before they can file a medical malpractice lawsuit.

This process involves another physician reviewing your health and assessing whether or not the injuries you’ve incurred are justified or not.

File the Lawsuit

Once you’ve gotten your certificate of merit, the attorney that you hired can file the suit for you. Having all of your proper paperwork allows the process to go smoother. It shows that your claims have merit and that your injuries are indeed the result of improper medical care.

Keep in mind that if you plan to sue your physician, you must do so within the statute of limitations set by your state.

Settle Out of Court

Depending on your situation, it might be best to settle out of court. Medical malpractice lawsuits are time-consuming and expensive. That’s why most patients settle out of court. Speak with your legal counsel to assess your case and determine whether it’s best to settle or fight the case to potentially get a larger settlement.

The Process of Filing a Medical Lawsuit

Before filing a medical lawsuit, you have to get your ducks in a row. However, if you’ve suffered due to the negligence of your physician, don’t be afraid to take action. There are medical lawsuit lawyers available to help you with your case.

