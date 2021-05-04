The idea of using maps to help your customers find your business location or promote your venue is nothing new. However, maps have moved into the digital space with the use of QR codes.

If you’re from the hospitality industry or managing a store or restaurant, you need a powerful tool to satisfy the increasingly high expectations of the general population.

Customers and guests alike expect instant access to any information they deem relevant. With information accessible online, customers don’t have the patience for a paper map to find their way.

But with QR codes, customers and guests can easily access your hotel, resort, or restaurant by a simple scan on their smartphones.

How to create QR codes for digital maps?

In making your QR code for digital maps, you need a reliable QR code generator that you can find online by following these 5 easy-to-follow steps:

Open a QR code generator online Select the QR code solution you need Generate the QR code Personalize your QR code design and do scan tests Download and deploy your map QR code

Ways on how to use QR code for maps

Here are some creative ways on how to use QR code for your maps:

1. Google Map QR code for your business location

Have you ever encounter difficulty in having your location found easily by your customers or does vague directions given by the other party make wayfinding more difficult? Google Map QR code is the correct solution for your problem.

Direct your customers and guests to your restaurant, hotel, or business office using Google Map QR code. By doing a simple scan, they don’t have to type or search for your location anymore.

2. PDF QR code for parks and zoos

Make it easier for your guests to navigate large parks and zoos by using a PDF QR code that they can scan and open.

Create a customized map of your park or zoo and save it as a PDF. Convert it to a PDF QR code so when scanned, your downloadable map will display on your guests’ smartphones.

3. Jpeg QR code for map images

Another creative way to introduce a contactless and paperless experience in giving maps to guests is to use a Jpeg QR code. You can make a customized map image and convert it into a JPEG QR code.

When scanned, your guests can easily see the map and download it on their mobile devices.

4. H5 Editor for indoor maps of museums

Make the indoor map of your museum more customer-centric and immersive by adding an interactive component. Using the H5 Editor QR code solution, you can include a mini-program of your map. It can be a video about the story behind the art pieces.

QR codes for maps offer a better customer experience that significantly impacts your marketing and sales opportunities. It allows you to push a more immersive and interactive digital experience that draws your customers to visit your business locations.

Conclusion

As customers have come to value virtual experiences almost as much as the real deal, your QR codes for maps can become a great tool for you. It can be a perfect platform to draw attention, spark audience interest, and entice the visitor.

Moreover, with the use of a QR code generator with logo in creating dynamic QR codes for your maps, you can track the scans, the device used to scan, and many more. These data allow you to build more accurate customer profiles for your marketing and sales strategies.

Distribute your maps for your businesses and venues digitally and innovatively using QR codes now. Make your customers experience exceptional digital experiences through their smartphones.