There are many new crypto casinos available for players to enjoy. However, like fiat casinos, they offer a range of different cryptos on the platform. This can cause problems when players come to choose which crypto to use. Apart from having a preference, or investments in one specific crypto prior to joining a crypto casino, there are some features to consider that should influence the decision regarding which coin to bet with. Here are some of the top crypto coins and tokens, and the major benefits they bring to online gambling.

All I need is speed

For many players crypto gambling, the main priority is having a fast payout. With this in mind, cryptocurrencies really can deliver. Using cryptos at casinos pretty much guarantees speedy payouts in particular. Most cryptos can process and confirm a payout in less than ten minutes. But some can do this in seconds. The speed all comes down to the number of confirmations required for that payment to be recorded on the ledger, as well as the congestion on the specific blockchain. For the really fast payouts, avoid big-name currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum as they take longer. Instead, look at Tron or SOL, both offering payouts in seconds alongside excellent security.

Saving on transactions

Another consideration before picking which cryptocurrency you intend to use is the transaction fees. Most cryptos have gas fees of some kind or other in place. However, the cost of these is very different depending on the cryptocurrency you’re using. For instance, options like Tron, SOL and XRP are very low, with costs of one cent or even less. Conversely, Bitcoin and Ethereum range from a couple of dollars to as much as $50 depending on the size of the transaction. This can mean losing a hefty chunk of your winnings, so it’s always worth considering this.

To further mitigate this kind of cost, this is where it can be prudent to check out gambling tokens. An increasing number of crypto casinos have created and launched their own crypto tokens. These in-house currencies are typically fee-free. Better still, they give you very fast transactions, and tend to come with a whole host of rewards and perks that make using it worthwhile. Some great options to consider include Shuffle and Rollbit Coin.

Changeable payouts

Finally, you should look at the volatility of the coin you intend to use. Crypto, by its very nature, is incredibly volatile. This is why it can be worth looking to see which is the best crypto investment each year. Doing so can give you a good idea what to expect when betting with your chosen coin. After all, due to the volatile nature of crypto, you don’t want to claim your winnings to find that they’re worth less than your initial deposit.

Top cryptos like Bitcoin tend to fluctuate in value most. While other, smaller cryptos, such as DOGE or Tron, have smaller fluctuations. If you’re very concerned about this, but want to retain the option of anonymous secure transactions, then you can consider any one of the growing number of stablecoins such as Tether or USDC. These are directly linked to the US dollar, so change as and when the dollar does.

With all these points in mind, you should be well on your way to finding the best crypto to meet your needs when placing your bets. Of course, you will need to consider accessibility and which cryptos are offered by your chosen casino, which is why it’s worth taking the time to look around.