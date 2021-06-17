Are you looking to buy a home water filter but aren’t sure which one to choose?

Choosing the right water filter can be a tough decision. A water filter provides many benefits, as it helps to remove impurities by filtration, make the water smell and taste better, and improve your health. Plus, water filters can be cost-effective, and if you choose the right one, it’s low maintenance.

But how do you choose the right water filter? Read this post to learn how to choose the best water filter for your home.

Consider Your Water Supply

First, you need to consider your water supply. This way, you’ll be able to figure out what you need to remove. If you live in the US, you can check out the searchable database put together by the Environmental Working Group.

This database includes results from over 20 million tests across over 47,000 American municipalities. Testing from this group found that one-third of America’s water supply contains lead and 75% of that one-third contains chromium-6.

You can also look into the water quality report issued by your utility company. Or, if you’d like to know the exact makeup of your water content, you can use a home water test. This will help you determine if your water contains any harmful bacteria, pesticides, lead, nitrates, and nitrites.

Consider the Different Types of Water Filters

After you’ve read up on your water supply, you need to consider the different types of water filters. Here are your top options:

Countertop Filter: These filters don’t take up any space under your sink, and as the name suggests, you can hook the filter up directly to your faucet or leave it freestanding.

These filters don’t take up any space under your sink, and as the name suggests, you can hook the filter up directly to your faucet or leave it freestanding. Faucet-Mount Filter: These filters remove a decent number of contaminants, and they’re also inexpensive and easy to replace.

These filters remove a decent number of contaminants, and they’re also inexpensive and easy to replace. Pitcher Filter: While pitcher filters are inexpensive, their main job is to improve the taste and smell of water. These filters remove a few contaminants, but not as many as you’d expect.

While pitcher filters are inexpensive, their main job is to improve the taste and smell of water. These filters remove a few contaminants, but not as many as you’d expect. Undersink Filter: Undersink filters are perfect for when you don’t have a lot of counter space.

Undersink filters are perfect for when you don’t have a lot of counter space. Reverse Osmosis: While expensive, reverse osmosis does the best job of removing contaminants.

When choosing a filter, you also need to consider the hardness level of your water. If you have soft water, you’ll want to buy a water filter for soft water. If you have hard water, you’ll need to purchase a water filter for hard water.

Consider Maintenance and Cost

Before you choose a water filter, you also need to consider maintenance and cost. To function properly, filters need to be replaced periodically. Depending on the type of filter you buy, this may cost you between $20 and $400.

Therefore, you want to make sure you choose a filter that you can afford to maintain.

Time to Buy a Water Filter

Now that you’ve read this guide, it’s time to choose the right water filter for your needs. Once you purchase a water filter, make sure to install it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Pretty soon, you’ll have tastier, healthier water in your home. For more tips on buying home-related products, check back in with our site.