In the last decade, cosmetic surgery has advanced significantly, allowing surgeons to achieve more natural, aesthetically pleasing, and elegant results than ever before. Nevertheless, no amount of advanced technology or sophisticated surgical techniques can replace a skilled facial plastic surgeon’s artistic eye and skill. Simply put, not all surgeons are created equal. This is never more evident than with Rhinoplasty (better known as a “nose job”).

The nose, along with your eyes and smile, is one of the most noticeable features on your face. While you want a surgeon who will perform the procedure safely and with as little downtime as possible, it is also essential that you choose a surgeon who has the experience, creative talent, and knowledge of nose anatomy to produce a truly beautiful result.

Some surgeons may be expert in other cosmetic procedures but lack the necessary training and experience to perform exceptional facial surgery. It’s best to find this out out before your surgery!

Before choosing a surgeon for your Rhinoplasty, it is essential to conduct research. Inquire about the procedure and their experience with the surgeon if you know anyone who has had a successful Nose Job. Examine the reviews and contact the authors if you have any questions. Choose a surgeon who does not make you feel intimidated; if you are afraid to ask questions or clearly communicate, your experience will suffer.

Before deciding on a surgeon for your Rhinoplasty, consider asking him/ her the following:

What are your credentials and certifications?

On the internet, you can usually find information about a prospective surgeon’s education, training, and board certifications. If your plastic surgeon does not have a website, this could be a red flag. Choose a surgeon who has been certified by the American Board of Facial, Plastic, and Reconstructive Surgery. Surgeons who hold these certifications have received extensive specialised training and are devoted to the field of facial plastic surgery.

How many Rhinoplasty procedures have you completed?

This figure should be available from your surgeon, and a good one will have performed hundreds, if not thousands, of these treatments over the course of his career. As with anything else, the more you do it, the better you get. Choose a surgeon who has the “numbers” to have developed efficient approach and expertise if you want to increase your chances of a beautiful outcome.

Could you please show me your before and after photos?

This is a reasonable and common request. Make certain that your surgeon shows you photographs of actual patients he has operated on, rather than stock photos. This will help you understand the surgeon’s abilities.

Could you please show me testimonials of previous happy patients?

Reputable surgeons should be able to easily produce a number of patient testimonials from satisfied Rhinoplasty patients, and also the accompanying before and after photos. If a surgeon refuses to provide these, it is possible that he does not have them.

Can you make my nose look like a famous person’s nose?

If you have a celebrity “nose crush,” make sure to inquire about the possibility of reshaping your nose to resemble the celebrity’s nose. Be wary of a surgeon who claims to be able to make your nose look exactly like another person’s. It may not be possible or even desirable to give you an identical copy unless your nose has the same structure as your goal nose as well as your face has the exact same shape and bone structure as your goal face. A reputable nose surgeon will go over the features of your desired nose with you and come up with a plan that meets your needs while keeping your expectations realistic.

What is the cost of this procedure?

If you choose surgeons with comparable levels of expertise, the cost of Rhinoplasty should be fairly consistent across a geographical area. You should proceed with caution if you find a surgeon who quotes you a price that is substantially lower than others you have seen. You get what you pay for in life, and a Rhinoplasty in Mumbai is not a surgery for which you want to pay the minimum necessary. A new, beautiful nose frequently boosts patients’ self-esteem, whereas a new, poorly-done nose can have the opposite effect. Remember that if you have to pay another surgeon later to fix it, you aren’t saving any money.