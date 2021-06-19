One of the most important steps in a skincare routine is moisturising the skin. A moisturiser is an essential product to have regardless of your skin type. However, finding a product that works for you and is suitable for your skin type can be difficult. Proper hydration via moisturization is essential for glowing and healthy-looking skin.

What are the various types of moisturizers on the market?

One moisturizer will not suit everyone. As a result, it is important to understand the various types of moisturizers. The moisturizer you use should be tailored to your skin type and address any skin issues you may be experiencing. The right moisturizer can work wonders for your skin and any other issues you may be experiencing. There are various types of moisturizers available on the market, and in order to make the right decision, you should learn more about them.

Light-weight Moisturizers and Lotions

Lightweight moisturizers are ideal for daily use because they absorb quickly into the skin. Lotions are generally simple to apply and spread. They differ from other types of moisturizers in that they are water-based and runny in consistency. It is best used as a daytime moisturizer because it does not leave your skin feeling oily or sticky. Lotions aid in providing optimal moisture throughout the day.

Moisturizing Creams

During the harsh winter months, moisturizing creams are an excellent product to use. They are also ideal for people with dry skin because the oil-to-water ratio is kept constant. As a result, the creams have a much thicker texture. They take longer to absorb into the skin and provide more moisture. Moisturizing creams are ideal for people with normal to dry skin and work best both during the day and at night.

Oil-Free Moisturizers

These moisturisers function in the same way that regular moisturisers do. A barrier is formed over the skin to keep moisture in and keep it hydrated. Oil-free moisturisers are ideal for people who have combination or oily skin. These moisturisers contain humectants, which draw moisture from the air and keep the skin hydrated.

Gel Moisturizers

Because they do not contain oil, gel moisturizers are ideal for oily skin as they do not cause acne breakouts. These are extremely light and ideal for the summer months. These provide adequate hydration to the skin while also soothing inflamed skin.

Serums

Although serums are not moisturisers, they serve the same purpose. Using serums on a daily basis can keep your skin hydrated and healthy.

How Should Moisturizers Be Used?

Although there is no one way to use moisturisers, there are some guidelines you can follow to get the best results.

Apply a moisturizer after washing your face.

To remove dirt and unwanted substances from your face, use a gentle face wash. After patting your skin dry, apply a generous amount of moisturiser all over your face. Using a moisturiser immediately after washing your face will keep your skin from becoming dry.

In the morning, use a light moisturizer, and at night, use a heavy moisturizer.

By applying a lightweight moisturizer in the morning, you can ensure that your skin is adequately hydrated. However, proper moisturization is required during the night to keep your skin from drying out. It is best for your skin to use thick, oil-based creams and serums at night, right before going to bed. This serum will make your skin appear younger and healthier. It is light and will absorb quickly into your skin. The serum, which contains ingredients such as hyaluronic acid aids in the reduction of signs of ageing while also providing firmness and elasticity to the skin.

Moisturize your face even if you’re breaking out.

When they notice their skin breaking out, most people forego using a moisturizer. This causes even more skin damage. If you stop moisturizing your skin and remove the hydration, your skin will dry out, potentially leading to more breakouts.

Moisturize before applying makeup.

Your cosmetics may contain ingredients that dehydrate your skin. A moisturizer not only forms a barrier between your makeup and your skin, but it also keeps it hydrated.

How do skin moisturizers work depending on your skin type?

Dry Skin

It is best to use an oil-based moisturizer that provides adequate hydration. In your moisturizer, look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin. These ingredients will help to soothe dry skin and keep it moist.

Oily Skin

It is critical for people with oily skin to select the appropriate moisturizer. To keep your face hydrated, apply a light but effective moisturizer. This will aid in the control of your glands’ excessive oil production. You should use oil-free moisturizers. If you have extremely oily skin, you can also use gel moisturizers.

Combination Skin

If you have combination skin, you can use two types of moisturisers to address the different skin regions on your face. For the oily area, use an oil-free moisturiser, and for the dry area, use an oil-based moisturiser.

Sensitive Skin

As a skin specialist I recommend natural products that are free of artificial ingredients and fragrances. To suit your sensitive skin, look for all-natural products or products specifically made for sensitive skin.