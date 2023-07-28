Learning a language in a group or with a peer has its advantages. It can help you to stay motivated and focus on exactly what you need. If you are searching for a tandem exchange, you can save some money compared to when you need to pay for a tutor.

In this article, we choose the most important things you need to consider while choosing a language-learning partner.

Be Open About What You Need

Being upfront about what you expect is one of the most important things when looking for a tandem exchange. Some of the things that you should settle with your partner before starting classes are:

Are you able to use the new language all the time, or do you need some explanation in your native language?

How long do you want the exchange to be, and how often do you want to meet with your peer?

How do you want to receive corrections: while you speak or later? On every mistake or just the one that you repeat?

Do you have a common interest?

Once you know what you want, you have a higher chance of getting it! Always share your language needs with your exchange partner and check if you are on the same page. If not, you should keep searching.

Don’t Get Stuck with a Language Exchange Partner If You Don’t Like Them

English is the most spoken language in the world, but still, many people want to learn it. You should have no problem finding another tandem partner if the one you have doesn’t fulfill your expectations. There are many reasons why you might feel uncomfortable with your language buddy. For example, you may have different levels of English, have no common interests, or don’t get along.

Don’t try to force an exchange that doesn’t work. It’s just a waste of your and your partner’s time.

Check If Your Partner Is Supportive

Learning a language can be a great adventure but often puts you in a vulnerable spot. Your partner should be supportive and understanding. You don’t want someone who bursts into laughter every time you say something wrong.

You can talk with your potential language exchange partner about your weak language spots and address the issues you have. Listen to their needs too. This way, you can find a better way to support one another.

Extra Things to Pay Attention to

Remember that when picking a language partner, you should first set your goals and understand your needs. Additionally, make sure that the person that you choose is on the same level as you. You should both use the language exchange’s time equally, so a person who takes all the time for themselves is not the best choice. A person with whom you have some things in common is always the best choice, as you can keep the conversation rolling.

Summary

Now you know how to choose a language-learning partner. Try to apply the tips from this article while picking your language peer. Be sure to follow them to be the best possible language partner.