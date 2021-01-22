Do you own a habit of cooking? It’s not easy to satisfy people with your cooking as everyone has a somewhat different taste of eating. Some people love to eat hot and spicy food while others like simple and salty. Some people like fast food and don’t care about their health, but others are very conscious about their health and don’t even touch junk food.

When working in a restaurant, you have to cook food for different people, as many people visit restaurants every day. Some of them come with family and have kids too. As kids of younger age need more nutritious food, you have to be specific about selecting such ingredients that are good for every age. You have to think about old age persons who might be suffering from any dangerous disease. Being a good cook, you should inform your customers about; which and how much ingredients you are using.

People mostly love eating and try hard to visit such restaurants that provide quality food with good taste and variety. Being a good cook in a restaurant, you need to have a strong grip on both soft and hard skills. With your cooking talent, you can control your clients’ stomach, but with good behavior and presentation skills, you can admire them for visiting your restaurant again and again. Hence, both are necessary evil to be a great cook.

Here I have narrated some points that are crucial to being a good cook.

Keep Everything in Place

To keep everything in place is a very important tip to be a great cook. Before start cooking, you have to prepare everything you may need for cooking. All the ingredients you will use; measure, peel, and chop them, and keep them within your range. It will help you during cooking, and you will not look like running during the whole process. This easy method will also save your dishes from burning. Also, keep your knives, cooking oil, salts, and other necessary items under your hand, don’t try to make any hustle during cooking; it will greatly impact your customers.

Cover Your hair and clothes

Keep the phrase in mind while cooking “Health is Wealth.” Sometimes open and uncovered hair can cause hair breakage, and the broken hair can fall inside your dish. Finding a hair in their food will put a bad impression on your customer, and instead of measuring your food quality, your customers will get curious about the quality of your bizarre food.

To get a decent “chef look” and protect your clothes from stains, a cook must use aprons during cooking. To keep a great impact on your customers, there are multiple fun natured aprons available in the market that can attract your customers. These aprons can also be used for cleaning your hands as you cannot wash your hands every time after touching anything wet. Aprons are also used for business or employee identification.

Display your ingredients

It’s a really smart move to display your ingredients while working in a restaurant. With this, you can win the trust of your customer and make them regular. Healthy and nutritious ingredients can enforce your customers to visit you again with their families.

By displaying your healthy food ingredients, you can win the trust of old customers. People with different diseases can visit you by watching your healthy food elements, as they are afraid of unhealthy restaurant foods.

Taste Before Serving

Before serving, you should know what your dish tastes like. Sometimes a pinch of salt or a little bit spice can change the taste of the whole recipe. Before satisfying your customer; try to satisfy your self by tasting your dish.

Provide Quick Services

This simple tip makes a world of difference. People with hunger can’t wait long with a great aroma of your recipe. Quick and on-time services will leave a great impact on clients.

Keep the Environment Clean

While working a cook in a restaurant, it’s really important to make the environment neat and clean. A proper ethical environment can build the trust of customers. A well-decorated place with colorful curtains and well-lighted environment can multiply the value of your dish. Try to be pleasant to your customers with respectful staff. If you are working with your partner, try to wear funny aprons for couples, as most couples work together during cooking.

Final Verdict

To be a good cook in a restaurant, you can’t just rely on your cooking services. You have to keep an eye on every single point discussed above. As food business is a low investment business so the competition may be higher or may increase in future. These pieces of advice won’t only make your cooking good but also attract the customers to your restaurant.