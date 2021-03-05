There are so many things to think about when it comes to carpet cleaning. Many people wonder how often they should get their carpets cleaned, especially with pets around. The real answer is often. It depends on many variables. Find out what they are and use them to figure out how often you need to clean your carpet. If you don’t clean it often, you could easily have to hire carpet removal pros to dispose of it.

When you have pets, carpet cleaning is a must. You can try to vacuum manually or use a robot vacuum cleaner. Another great alternative is to use a steam cleaner. This makes it so much easier and less time-consuming to get your rugs clean. Many consumers say this is much better than trying to vacuum by hand or using a mop.

So, when looking at the factors that determine cleaning of carpets with pets around, you need to consider the following:

Air Quality

One variable to consider is the air quality of the rooms having the carpet. If you begin to notice some pungent smells and annoying air quality, then it’s a sign that you need to clean the carpet. You’ll probably have to clean your carpets more often when the quality of fresh air goes down, and you start to experience allergic reactions.

As an average rule, it’s best to have carpet cleaning at least once a week to make up for the air-quality problems. It also gives you time to ensure that your carpets stay clean for the full year.

Analyze the Level of Visible Dirt Accumulation

You can figure out how often to clean your carpet by looking at how much dirt it accumulates. If you don’t have a lot of dirt, you can probably clean it one time every two weeks. If you have a lot of dirt, you can probably clean it every week or twice a week. Pets often make plenty of messes, and you would just expect that dirt won’t miss out in your living room and other parts with the carpet.

Don’t forget to use cleaners that are specifically for carpet cleaning. When choosing the right product, you should always read the label carefully. Avoid buying cheap products. Instead, opt for those that are made specifically for cleaning carpets. They have more advantages than you can ever imagine.

The Type of Carpet That You Have

Another factor to consider is the type of carpet you have. If you have a light-colored carpet, you probably have to clean it more often. You can also keep a carpet cleaner handy to clean up spills on your light-colored carpet. With a light-colored carpet, dirt and stains become more visible and evident. Thus, avoiding cleaning will leave visible permanent patches. And when you have such patches, it now comes down to carpet removal and nothing else.

However, if you have a dark-colored carpet, you can clean them less often. Vacuuming helps eliminate allergens and other bacteria from your carpet, making it better for you and your family.

Vacuum cleaners with HEPA filters can remove dust, pollen, pet dander, dirt, and hairballs. You should regularly replace the filter since HEPA filters can get clogged with hair, dust, and pet dander.

Some people even suggest spraying the carpet with a water-based foam cleaning detergent. This is very good in removing stains from deep down in the carpet fibers. You can also use steam cleaning with a portable steam cleaner. It works best in darker carpet fibers and can remove pet dander and allergens. You simply need to follow the directions on the steam cleaner. You may need to buy special cleaners that are specifically for cleaning carpets without making them wet.

But having a dark-colored carpet shouldn’t be an excuse to avoid cleaning thoroughly. After all, the dirt and stains may not be much visible, but that doesn’t mean they’re non-existent. Always have a regular cleaning schedule, or you’ll still have to order carpet removal in the end.

When to Consider Carpet Removal

Now, it gets to a point when the stains and dark patches are too stubborn to remove. And if the carpet is old enough, you have no other option than to turn to carpet removal. Contact your nearest carpet removal company to come and help you dispose of the rug.

Final Thoughts

Hopefully, this article has given you some insightful tips about carpet cleaning with pets and a bit about carpet removal. You’ll want to make sure you follow the manufacturer’s directions for using your vacuum, especially if you have HEPA filters.

Vacuuming is important at least once a week to keep dirt and allergens from building up in your carpet and rugs. If you have hardwood floors, you’ll also want to make sure to vacuum them weekly. You should also consider carpet removal when cleaning has become a tough nut to crack.