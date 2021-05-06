A heat gun is a simple hand electric tool that needs to be in your tool collections. It is a tool that gives out hot air when connected to electricity. Not only professionals who can use it, anyone can manage to use it at minor jobs at home.

It has broad uses, faster, and easier to use. It can be used in wallpaper and paint removal, in repairing electronics, sticker and adhesives removal, heating, and bending of pipes. So many jobs not mentioned here. The heat gun prices in Kenya vary depending on the brand and the power. The most used is the corded heat gun.

What to observe when Buying a Heat Gun

The heat gun varies in power, temperatures, and hot airflow.

Power

The heat gun must be able to heat up faster to accumulate the needed power for the job being done. High power heat gun delivers airflow faster. The hot airflow meets your needs effectively, especially for professionals.

The most powerful mostly for professionals use a power rating of two thousand watts.

Thermal Cut-out

Every heat gun must have a thermal cut. It is a crucial specification to consider when buying the tool. When it goes above the required temperature, thermal cut-out assists in shutting off the device.

The thermal cut-out also extends the shelf life of the device especially the internal element. Also, protects the user from high temperatures.

Adjustable Temperature

Another feature to check is adjustable temperatures. The device should be flexible to temperatures to allow you to tackle jobs on different objects. Temperatures ranging from one hundred to six hundred degrees Celsius can handle different jobs with ease.

There those jobs that require high temperature for example when soldering or removing the paint- you need to adjust to high temperatures. When you need to dry the paint or remove adhesives- low temperatures are ideal. Therefore, it is a crucial feature.

The device should also have a feature showing when the temperatures are high at the nozzle after being unplugged from the power. It will keep the user from harm.

Adjustable AirSpeed

Airspeed setting is crucial to achieving good results. The electric motors give the necessary heat to make the element hot. The fan facilitates in blowing out the hot air thus, achieving the needed airflow. The airflow should be set according to the job being done. Therefore, before buying the device, you should test with the various airflow settings.

Heat gun being an important device with different good jobs, it is important to buy the brand which will not disappoint. It is good to consider the kind of job you are going to do with the device. Therefore, the features and specifications of the device should be a focus.

Prices vary from one device to the other and dependent on the brand. The range is between Kenya shilling 4,500/= to Kenya shillings 6500/=. The prices mentioned are for the best devices.

When buying an electric device, it is advisable to test it before payment. Thus, a heat gun is an electric device, and to know whether features are working, it’s good to have it tested before payment.