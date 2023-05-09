It’s no secret that search engine rankings can have a huge impact on your business. The goal for most businesses is to score a page one or page two Google ranking. Unfortunately, your site is up against around 200 million other active websites vying for visitors.

That means you must deploy every option in the search engine optimization book. That includes link building strategies like backlinking.

Not sure what backlinking is or what it gets you? Keep reading to understand how backlinking affects your search engine optimization ranking.

What Is Backlinking?

Most of the links on a website are internal links or outbound links. Internal links connect one part of the site to another. Outbound links connect your site to content on another site.

Backlinks happen when other sites have outbound links that lead back to your website. So, let’s say that you write the definitive blog post about long-distance walking in the desert.

If deserwalkerweekly.com then includes a link to that post on their site, you have a backlink.

Why Do Backlinks Matter?

In simplest terms, backlinks serve as a kind of signal to search engines. Minimally, it signals that someone other than you thought that your content had value.

Of course, it’s more complicated than that. Search engines look at a range of factors to decide how much importance to place on those backlinks.

For example, they consider the overall authority of the site the backlink comes from. If you’re writing about business and Forbes links to your content, that will get a lot of weight. Forbes is a major business publication.

If you get a backlink from Crazy Stan’s Business Blog, the odds are good that the backlink won’t mean much for you.

Search engines may also consider things like the age of the site, as older sites may carry more weight. Other factors include content relevance and quality, as well as the pure number of links.

How Do Backlinks Affect Ranking?

The exact importance of backlinks to ranking is a bit mysterious as search engines will only provide general guidance. With that said, backlinks from high-authority websites will generally improve your search engine ranking results. Assembling a large number of backlinks from reputable, lower-authority sites can also help.

If you feel like your backlinking isn’t in great shape, consider third-party assistance. You can find companies, such as https://www.grizzlymarketing.com/our-services/linkbuilding/, that will assist you in developing solid backlinks for your site.

Search Engine Optimization Ranking and Backlinks

Boosting your search engine optimization ranking isn’t accomplished with a single method. SEO has a wide range of tactics you must consider.

Even so, backlinks are an important part of that equation. Backlinks serve as signals that help draw the attention of search engines to your site.

Backlinks from older, high-authority sites are particularly helpful and will help boost your search engine ranking results. Still, a high volume of backlinks from reputable lower authority sites will also help.

Looking for more ways to improve your website? Check out our Business section for more business tech posts.