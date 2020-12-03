Using a new PC will give you the best and fastest possible performance it can offer. A fast booting process and speedy operation are just some of the benefits a PC owner can get. Moreover, issues are very minimal regardless of where you are using it. Be it in work, gaming, or other online activities, a new computer will never stress you out and does not give the computer owner serious problems with any of these online activities.

However, as cliché, as it sounds, not all good things last. Due to aging, computers will get slow down over time. The brilliance the computer shows during the early days will be lost for a number of reasons. For one, the operating system will now be filled with downloaded files and applications that are not even deleted. Hard drives will be filled with abandoned folders and forgotten files while useless caches were created by programs overtime.

All of these reasons can suffocate the Windows or whatever operating system the computer has. In addition, drivers that are outdated will stop to work efficiently as before. It does not help that those downloaded plugins will also prevent the browsers from running smoothly. When this happens, PC owners will have the tendency to buy a new computer but this option is only for those who have a budget. For those who don’t have one, a PC Tune-up utility is the best recourse.

What is a PC Tune-Up Utility?

This is an application that can be used by computer owners to examine thoroughly their computers and repair whatever issues it will discover. Top computer repair companies are using this software to evaluate the computer’s system files and finding the areas with errors while also correcting them in order to boost the performance of your PC. Some of the usual things that a tune-up utility can do include deleting useless and duplicate files to increase disk memory space, defragmenting the computer’s hard drive, and fixing the Windows registry.

Aside from the basic functions that the Tune-up utility does, there are also other features it can offer depending on the type of company software you are using. As it is, there are a lot of companies offering their tune-up utility software to all types of computer users. All of this software is created to do one thing: to boost the performance of your PC.

Are Tune-Up Utilities Expensive?

The best things in this world are free right? For tune-up utility software, there are companies that are offering this tool for free albeit with fewer features compared to its subscription-based counterparts. If you do not have the budget yet, you can maximize this free offering to check and improve your computer.

But I can say that availing of the paid subscription for tune-up utility is the best thing to do if you want to see the results right away. On average, the price is typically from $20 to $50 for a year of subscription. Some companies will give 3 licenses per subscription which means you can install the software on 3 sets of computers. If you own more computers in your home, then you can avail of those multi-packages that these companies are offering.

What are the top PC tune-up utilities?

As mentioned earlier, there are a lot of PC tune-up utilities available for purchase. But there are popular and trusted software that you can use such as AVG TuneUp, Lolo System Mechanic, and Wise Care 365. DefenceByte and IObit are also worth the mention because of their effectiveness and affordability.

